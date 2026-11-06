Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Inaugurates New Research Centre At DTU, Know Its Key Focus Areas

Delhi has taken another step to boost its research & innovation landscape with the opening of a new facility at Delhi Technological University (DTU) focused on industrial research and advanced engineering. The Siddharth Research and Tribology Centre was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi Government Minister Ashish Sood.

The modern facility covers an area of around 4000 sq ft and will help to advance research in the field of triboology, which is a branch of engineering that looks at friction, wear and lubrication. The centre has been opened as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Siddharth Grease and Lubes and will help build links between Universities and industries.

Siddharth Research And Tribology Centre Inaugurated At DTU

The Siddharth Research Centre was inaugurated at Delhi Technological University.

The centre has been created by Siddharth Grease and Lubes as part of their CSR initiative. The company is run by Sudhir Sachdeva who is a graduate of DTU. This initiative has helped to improve research facilities at the university.

The facility will help bridge the gap between research and industry.

What Is Triboology & Why Is It Important?

Triboology is a specialised branch of engineering that looks at the interactions between surfaces. It mainly focuses on friction, wear and lubrication.

This can be used in many industries such as manufacturing vehicles and machinery.

Reducing friction between parts of machinery can make the machine operate more efficiently. Using proper lubrication can reduce wear and prolong the lifespan of machinery. This can help reduce energy consumption and costs.

This means research into triboology is important for industries looking to improve the efficiency of machinery and reduce any losses.

Energy Efficiency & Green Manufacturing

This research centre should inspire research into energy efficiency, advanced lubrication and green manufacture.

With industries placing a larger focus on reducing energy consumption and making sure they are using their resources efficiently, researching into reducing friction and improving machinery can help improve the efficiency of production.

The facility will give students and technical researchers opportunities to look at real life engineering problems. The long term impact will depend on what research is conducted and what experiments and partnerships are made.

DTU Looking To Improve Industry Links With Universities

One of the main reasons for setting up the Siddharth Research and Tribology Centre is to improve links between universities and industries.

By linking the knowledge of Universities to real life industry needs, it will give opportunities for innovation, research and engineering solutions.

Having Sudhir Sachdeva, a graduate of DTU, getting involved with his companies CSR initiative shows how graduates and private companies can get involved in providing research facilities.

Overall, the centre will be a great addition to the research facilities at DTU.