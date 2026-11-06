Kyivstar Releases 3Q26 Results, Raises Outlook
|USD
|UAH
|Revised
|Previous
|Revised
|Previous
|Revenue growth, YoY
|15%–17%
|14%–16%
|22%–24%
|21%–23%
|EBITDA growth, YoY
|10%–12%
|9%–12%
|18%–20%
|17%–19%
|Capex intensity
|21%–24%
|21%–24%
|21%–24%
|21%–24%
Additional information
Additional information, including the full earnings release and the results presentation, is available on Kyivstar's Investor Relations website at
3Q26 results presentation and conference call
Kyivstar will also host a results presentation conference call with senior management at 08:30 ET / 15:30 EET / 17:30 GST today, November 6. To register and access the webcast conference call, please click below or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:
Once registered, you will receive confirmation by email with the link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.
Join the conversation live
In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click below or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:
Q&A
If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the“Yes” option on the“Will you be asking questions live on the call?” dropdown box. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking“Connect to meeting.”
You will be brought into a Zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation. Once the Q&A begins, please use the“Raise hand” button on the bottom of your Zoom screen to enter the queue for questions. The moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you wish to speak when your turn is reached. Once accepted, please unmute your microphone and ask your question.
You can also submit your questions prior to the webcast event to Kyivstar Investor Relations at ....
About Kyivstar Group Ltd.
Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar Group Ltd and its companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit:
Performance measures and non-GAAP financial measures
In presenting our results, Kyivstar has included certain financial and operating measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Digital EBITDA, free cash flow and capex intensity, that are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes these measures are useful to consider. The key performance measures and non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures that Kyivstar believes are meaningful in analyzing its performance are summarized in Attachment D of Kyivstar's earnings release as of the date of this press release and where applicable a reconciliation of non-GAAP/non-IFRS financial measures to IFRS financials is provided in Attachment A of Kyivstar's earnings release. None of these non-GAAP/non-IFRS financial measures should be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with IFRS and Kyivstar's methodology for calculating these measures has limitations, including potential differences from the way industry peers calculate such measures.
Disclaimer and notice to reader
This document contains“forward-looking statements” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Kyivstar's future operating results, targets, or financial position. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Kyivstar's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, such as those risks discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” Kyivstar Group's 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026 as such document may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date hereof and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
See“Disclaimer and Notice to Readers” in our full 3Q26 Earnings Release for a more fulsome description of the above.
Contact information
Kyivstar Group Ltd
Investor Relations
...
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