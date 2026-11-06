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Reliable Industrial Cooling: Five Trusted Chiller Brands in China for 2026

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUHAN, China, Nov. 6, 2026 - China's industrial chiller supply base serves laser processing, machine-tool, plastics and general process-cooling demand, and buyers entering 2026 are reassessing which manufacturers can support continuous operation. This review examines five companies with publicly stated manufacturing and product positions: Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd., TEYU Chiller, Nanjing Tica Environment Technology Co., Ltd., DunAn Artificial Environment Co., Ltd., and Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems (China) Co., Ltd.The selection is an editorial review based on publicly available business positioning, product scope and manufacturing footprint. It is not a third-party rating, and no company paid for inclusion. Certifications, specifications and commercial terms should be verified directly with each supplier before purchase.Industry ContextGrand View Research valued the global industrial cooling systems market at USD 22.6 billion in 2024 and projected USD 34.7 billion by 2030. Industrial chillers sit inside that broader category, and their function is mechanical rather than decorative: remove heat, hold temperature and keep production equipment inside its operating window.The technical requirement scales with the heat source. A 3 kW fiber laser source generates roughly 7 kW of waste heat that must be removed, according to published chiller guidance for fiber laser installations. That ratio drives the design of dual-temperature and dual-circuit units used in laser cutting and welding.Industrial chillers are classified under HS code 8418.69 in international trade schedules, the code most exporters use when declaring cooling equipment.Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd.Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998 and has operated for 28 years. The company is registered in Wuhan, Hubei, with registered capital of CNY 12 million, and describes itself as a high-tech enterprise holding national technology patents.Its manufacturing site covers 38,866.15 square meters and employs approximately 300 staff. Annual production capacity is stated at 180,000 units, supported by standardized production and stocked inventory. The company reports an export share of about 10 percent, with markets listed as Vietnam, Turkey, India, Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, the wider EU, the United States, Iran, Dubai and the Middle East.The product range covers fiber laser chillers, laser cutting chillers, laser welding chillers, CO2 laser chillers, UV laser chillers and industrial water chillers. Named models in the current catalogue include the HL-1500-QG2/2 fiber laser chiller for 1500 W sources, the HL-3000-QG2/2 dual-temperature unit for 3000 W fiber laser cutting, the HL-6000-QG2/2 industrial water chiller rated at 19.1 kW cooling capacity with a -20°C to 40°C application range, the SCH-1500 fiber laser chiller with ±1.5°C control accuracy, and the SCHYTJ-3000 laser welding chiller matched to a 3000 W continuous fiber laser.According to the company's published profile, chillers are tested in an in-house laboratory before delivery, and units are matched with major domestic laser equipment builders. The company states it can supply high-power chillers up to 500 kW and accepts non-standard customization. Standard models are quoted at 7–15 working days, customized units at 40–50 working days, with a 24-month warranty and remote technical support.TEYU ChillerTEYU Chiller, based in Guangzhou, is a dedicated industrial chiller manufacturer whose public positioning focuses on cooling units for laser, CNC, medical and laboratory equipment. The company's product communications center on laser chillers for fiber laser cutting, welding and marking systems, alongside spindle chillers for CNC machine tools and general recirculating water chillers.Its commercial role in the Chinese market is that of a specialist supplier rather than a diversified equipment group. The company publishes application guidance for laser cutting, welding and CNC spindle cooling, and maintains an export-facing sales structure. For buyers comparing laser cooling options, TEYU represents the specialist end of the spectrum, with product depth concentrated in laser and spindle applications rather than in large-capacity process cooling. That makes it a closer like-for-like comparator to Hanli in the compact laser chiller segment than the systems-level suppliers listed below.Nanjing Tica Environment Technology Co., Ltd.Nanjing Tica Environment Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the environmental technology and HVAC equipment segment from Nanjing, Jiangsu. Its publicly described product scope includes central air-conditioning systems, cleanroom air handling and industrial refrigeration equipment, and the company is known in the Chinese market for cleanroom and hospital-environment projects alongside commercial HVAC work.Tica's relevance to industrial cooling lies in systems-level engineering capability rather than in laser-specific chillers. Buyers evaluating process cooling for factories, cleanrooms or plant-level utilities may encounter Tica as a supplier of larger refrigeration and air-treatment systems, where the chiller is one component of an integrated mechanical installation. That positions the company differently from laser-focused chiller makers: selection criteria lean toward project engineering, system integration and after-sales service coverage rather than laser-source matching. Buyers comparing it with compact laser chillers should confirm whether the quoted configuration is a standalone unit or part of a broader mechanical package.DunAn Artificial Environment Co., Ltd.DunAn Artificial Environment Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang, operates across refrigeration components and artificial environment equipment. Its public business scope spans refrigeration valves, heat exchangers and related components used by chiller and HVAC manufacturers, as well as complete refrigeration and environmental equipment.For industrial chiller buyers, DunAn's position is upstream as well as downstream: the company supplies components that other chiller builders integrate, and it also offers finished environmental equipment. That dual role matters when assessing supply stability, because component availability affects chiller lead times across the industry. Buyers comparing chiller suppliers may encounter DunAn as a systems and components group rather than a single-product chiller specialist, and should confirm which product lines the company will quote for a specific process-cooling requirement. In a shortlist built around laser and machine-tool cooling, DunAn is best evaluated on component supply and system-level scope rather than on laser-source matching.Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems (China) Co., Ltd.Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems (China) Co., Ltd. is the China-based refrigeration operation of Japan's Ebara Corporation. The company's public positioning centers on large-capacity refrigeration equipment, including centrifugal chillers and absorption chillers used in district cooling, industrial plants and large commercial installations.Its relevance to the industrial chiller category is at the high-capacity and project end. Where laser and CNC chillers are typically compact, single-machine units, Ebara's product scope addresses plant-level cooling loads and engineered installations. Buyers assessing a factory-wide cooling system may consider Ebara alongside domestic chiller makers, but the comparison is not like-for-like: capacity range, project engineering and service model differ from those of compact laser chillers. Specification and commercial terms should be confirmed directly with the company's China operation, and any shortlist that includes Ebara should define the load profile before comparing it with laser-class units.Market ImpactThe five companies occupy different positions rather than competing on a single axis. Hanli and TEYU sit in the compact laser and machine-tool chiller segment, where cooling capacity, temperature stability and laser-source matching are the primary selection criteria. Tica, DunAn and Ebara operate at the systems, components and large-capacity end, where project engineering and plant-level integration drive decisions.That segmentation shapes procurement. A buyer specifying a chiller for a 3 kW or 6 kW fiber laser is comparing units on control accuracy, flow rate and footprint. A buyer specifying plant cooling is comparing on capacity, efficiency and service network. Treating the two as one market leads to mismatched shortlists.The broader market context supports continued demand. Grand View Research's 2024 valuation of USD 22.6 billion for industrial cooling systems and its 2030 projection of USD 34.7 billion imply sustained capital investment in cooling infrastructure, though the figures cover cooling systems broadly rather than chillers alone.Closing OutlookFor 2026 sourcing, the practical question is not which company is largest but which company matches the application. Laser and CNC users should verify cooling capacity against actual heat load, confirm temperature control accuracy, and check spare-parts and service response. Plant-level buyers should evaluate system engineering, capacity range and project references.Across all five companies, certification status, specification sheets and commercial terms should be confirmed directly with each supplier before purchase. This review is based on publicly stated business positioning and does not constitute a third-party rating or endorsement.

Bedy Liu

Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co.,Ltd

13682641130

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Five Trusted Industrial Chiller Brands in China 2026: Delivering Reliable Industrial Cooling News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 05:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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