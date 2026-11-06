Nextskilledge Announces First U.S. Convocation And Global Recognition Ceremony In Ontario, California

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Nextskilledge.

Jitin Gupta, Co-founder and Director of Nextskilledge.

Rouble Oberoi, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Nextskilledge.

Akansha Rawat, Director and Chief Human Resources Officer of Nextskilledge.

Nextskilledge will host its first U.S. Convocation and Global Recognition Ceremony on January 16, 2027, in Ontario, California.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nextskilledge, an international higher education and professional upskilling platform, today announced plans to host its first U.S. Convocation & Global Recognition Ceremony on January 16, 2027, in Ontario, California.The gathering will mark the organization's second global convocation, following its inaugural ceremony in May 2026. The event is expected to bring together graduates, doctoral candidates, executive master's students, and professional learners from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas to celebrate academic achievement and continuing professional development.The Ontario ceremony represents a milestone in Nextskilledge's international engagement. Academic leaders, faculty, and representatives from partner universities will be invited to join participants and their families in recognizing their achievements. Institutional participation and attendance remain subject to confirmation.“This ceremony is about honoring professionals who refused to choose between career progression and academic ambition,” said Abhishek Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Nextskilledge.“Our learners balance full-time roles, leadership responsibilities, and families while conducting rigorous applied research. Hosting our first U.S. convocation in Southern California underscores our commitment to bringing global recognition directly to our community.”Nextskilledge connects working professionals with mentor-supported academic pathways, including PhD and Doctor of Business Administration programs, executive MBA programs in artificial intelligence and analytics, and professional technology certifications. Through its university relationships, the platform provides admissions support and academic mentorship for learners pursuing further education alongside their careers.Expected participants include learners associated with American Management University, Kennedy University, Nobel University, and Dunster Business School. Each institution's role, any participation by its representatives, and the credentials represented by attending learners will be confirmed in the event program. References to these institutions do not constitute confirmation of their attendance or involvement in the ceremony.The planned program includes keynote addresses and recognition of academic achievements. Recognition at the event is distinct from the awarding of academic degrees, which remains the responsibility of the respective awarding institutions.Nextskilledge LeadershipNextskilledge is led by Abhishek Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, alongside Jitin Gupta, Co-founder and Director, whose background includes more than six years in software engineering at UnitedHealth Group.The leadership team also includes Rouble Oberoi, Director and Chief Operating Officer, who leads business development, university partnerships, and enrollment growth, and Akansha Rawat, Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, who oversees human resources and organizational culture.Together, the team brings experience across business strategy, technology, operations, and people development.Leadership ProfilesAbhishek Gupta: Founder & Managing DirectorJitin Gupta: Co-founder and DirectorRouble Oberoi: Director and Chief Operating OfficerAkansha Rawat: Director and Chief Human Resources OfficerEvent OverviewEvent: Nextskilledge Convocation & Global Recognition CeremonyDate: Saturday, January 16, 2027Guest Access: 10:00 AMCeremony Begins: 11:00 AMLunch: 1:00 PMVenue: DoubleTree by Hilton, Ontario, CaliforniaAddress: 222 N. Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91764Expected Attendees: Graduates, current learners, their families, academic guests, and industry professionalsAbout NextskilledgeNextskilledge is a global online education and academic support platform headquartered in India, with an administrative and operational presence in the United States and the United Kingdom. Built for working professionals, Nextskilledge provides admissions support, academic mentorship, and access to educational pathways through university and education partners. These pathways include doctoral programs, executive MBAs, and professional certifications in fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and cloud architecture.

Abhishek Gupta

Nextskill Edge LLC

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Nextskilledge Announces First U.S. Convocation and Global Recognition Ceremony in Ontario, California News Provided By American Education Services California November 06, 2026, 05:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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