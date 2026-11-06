Wisdom Teeth Removal In Tribeca, With Sedation And PRF Healing From The Patient's Own Blood

Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Wisdom-tooth pain and swelling are treated as a dental emergency - sedation, an anesthesiologist for complex cases, and PRF from the patient's own blood.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a wisdom tooth starts to hurt, it rarely waits for a convenient week. Pain, swelling, a jaw that will not open comfortably - patients experience it as an emergency, and Tribeca Dental Studio treats it as one. The practice evaluates painful or swollen wisdom teeth promptly, and when removal is the right call, its oral surgeon performs the procedure with sedation options and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) prepared from the patient's own blood to support healing.

Wisdom teeth are the last molars to arrive, and they often arrive without room - tilted, partially covered by gum, or impacted against the neighboring tooth. The warning signs are familiar: throbbing dental pain, swelling of the gum or jaw, stiffness, a bad taste, or an ache that keeps returning. Left alone, an irritated wisdom tooth can develop infection and can damage the healthy tooth in front of it, which is why the practice urges evaluation at the first signs rather than after another round of pain.

Every case begins with an examination and imaging, so the position of each tooth - and the safest way to remove it - is known before the day of surgery. Most removals are completed in a single visit. For anxious patients, sedation keeps the experience calm; for complex impactions and patients whose medical picture calls for a deeper level of care, an anesthesiologist can be part of the surgical team.

Healing is planned with the same care as the surgery itself. Before the procedure, a small sample of the patient's blood is drawn and spun in a centrifuge. The result is PRF: a natural fibrin concentrate rich in platelets and the growth factors they carry. Placed in the socket after the tooth is removed, PRF acts as a scaffold for the body's own repair - supporting tissue and bone healing and helping reduce the risk of dry socket, the most common painful complication after an extraction. Because PRF is made from the patient's own blood, there is nothing synthetic to react to.

"We plan a wisdom tooth removal around the person, not just the tooth," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "The right sedation for their anxiety level, an anesthesiologist when the case is complex, and their own biology - PRF - working for them afterward. Healing is part of the treatment, not an afterthought."

As the year comes to a close, the studio also evaluates patients' remaining dental and medical benefits and applies them toward recommended wisdom teeth extractions before those benefits expire.

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Wisdom Teeth Removal in Tribeca, With Sedation and PRF Healing From the Patient's Own Blood News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 06, 2026, 05:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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