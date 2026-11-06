Scalloped Tongue, Low Soft Palate, Worn Teeth: The Mouth Shows The Warning Signs Of A Struggling Airway

A crowded tongue, a low soft palate and worn teeth are visible signs of a narrow airway - Tribeca Dental Studio evaluates all three at an airway visit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long before a sleep study is ever ordered, the mouth is already telling the story. At Tribeca Dental Studio, an airway evaluation begins with three signs anyone can see in a mirror. The first is a scalloped tongue: wavy marks along the tongue's edges where it presses against the teeth, because the tongue has very little room. The second is a low soft palate at the back of the throat, hanging into the space air needs to pass. The third is wear on the teeth - the flattened, ground-down surfaces of a patient who clenches and grinds, often through the night.

Each sign points the same way. A tongue with no room falls back during sleep. A low soft palate narrows the passage further. Grinding is frequently the body's attempt to push the jaw forward and keep that passage open. Together they describe an airway that is too small - and an airway that is too small is where snoring and sleep apnea begin.

"The scalloped marks on the tongue tell us the tongue has very little room," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Add a soft palate that sits low at the back of the throat and wear on the teeth, and the mouth has shown us the problem before the patient ever describes a symptom. Our job is to find out why - and how much airway is actually there."

That is why the practice's first airway visit starts with what can be seen and measured in the chair. The evaluation includes a 3D scan that measures the airway itself - and treatment does not wait for a sleep study. The practice uses the at-home sleep study to track progress instead: a baseline before treatment, then the same measurement after, so improvement is a number and not a feeling. With the cause identified - a crowded tongue, a narrow palate, the position of the jaw - the plan can include NightLase laser treatment to tighten the tissues of the throat, a custom oral appliance worn during sleep, or expansion and airway orthodontics that make room structurally. The practice is direct with patients that the treatment is not fast and that insurance does not cover it - and that it treats the cause rather than the symptom.

The stakes of leaving it alone are not cosmetic. Snoring and sleep apnea have many causes, but their effects are the same: lower quality of life, and over time, a measurable cost to health and life expectancy. The signs, meanwhile, are already visible - in the tongue, the palate, and the teeth - at any routine dental visit.

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Scalloped Tongue, Low Soft Palate, Worn Teeth: The Mouth Shows the Warning Signs of a Struggling Airway News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 06, 2026, 05:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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