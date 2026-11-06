MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Ro Cornell Brings Timeless Soul and Contemporary Energy with New Single“Hungry Souls,” Arriving November 6, 2026, Through Rocstar / ada / Warner Music.

Singer -songwriter, actress, and dynamic live performer Ro Cornell is preparing to introduce her latest musical offering,“Hungry Souls,” arriving November 6, 2026, through Rocstar / ada / Warner Music. Rooted in the traditions of soul, R&B, funk, and the rich musical influences of the 1970s, Ro continues to develop a distinctive sound that bridges generations while celebrating the timeless power of authentic music.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ro Cornell is an artist whose creative expression extends beyond the recording studio. With a passion for music, acting, and live performance, she brings a genuine sense of personality, emotion, and artistry to everything she does. Her musical foundation draws inspiration from the soulful sounds of an era defined by unforgettable melodies, expressive vocals, infectious rhythms, and meaningful musical storytelling.

As a live performer, Ro has established a presence alongside local artists and through appearances in soul and Motown celebration revues. These experiences have allowed her to connect with audiences through the energy and spirit of classic soul music while continuing to refine her own identity as a recording artist. Whether performing on stage or developing original material, Ro brings an authentic approach that reflects her appreciation for music's roots and her desire to create something uniquely her own.

With a growing catalog of original songs, Ro Cornell is steadily building a body of work that reflects her personal experiences, creative influences, and artistic perspective. Her approach embraces the warmth and familiarity of classic soul while incorporating a contemporary sensibility that speaks to today's music audience.

The upcoming release of“Hungry Souls” represents another step in Ro's evolving musical journey. As she continues to expand her presence as an independent artist, she remains committed to creating music that celebrates soulful expression, meaningful artistry, and the connection between performer and listener.

With“Hungry Souls,” Ro Cornell invites listeners to experience another dimension of her artistry and discover the sound, spirit, and individuality that define her musical journey.

ABOUT RO CORNELL

Ro Cornell is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter, actress, and live performer whose musical style blends soul, R&B, funk, and classic 1970s influences. With a passion for authentic performance and original music, Ro continues to develop her artistic identity through live appearances, acting, and an expanding catalog of original recordings.

SINGLE INFORMATION

● Artist: Ro Cornell

● Single:“Hungry Souls”

● Release Date: November 6, 2026

● Label/Distribution: Rocstar / ada / Warner Music

● Genre: Soul / R&B / Funk

For media inquiries, interviews, and promotional opportunities, please contact the artist's publicity representative.

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Ro Cornell Brings Timeless Soul and Contemporary Energy with New Single 'Hungry Souls,' Arriving November 6, 2026 News Provided By Industry Certified Inc. November 06, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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