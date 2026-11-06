Anant Ambani Steps In To Save Kerala Baby Elephant, Recommended For Euthanasia Here's What Happened Next

Pathanamthitta: A baby elephant from the Kodanad Abhayaranyam, which suffered a severe shoulder injury after a fall, will be taken to Vantara in Gujarat today for treatment. This baby elephant, born with a bone deformity, arrived in Kodanad last April. Due to the lack of adequate medical facilities in Kerala, the Health Monitoring Committee had recommended euthanasia for this elephant. However, it was later decided to shift it to Vantara for more specialized treatment.

Currently, the baby elephant is in a condition where it cannot stand up. A crane will be used to move the elephant into a lorry. It will then be taken to the Nedumbassery airport and airlifted in a special chartered flight. The flight will reach Vantara in Jamnagar around 2 PM. A special team from the Forest Department will also accompany the elephant to Vantara. If the baby elephant recovers through the treatment at Vantara, it will be brought back to Kerala.

Anant Ambani Reveals Taking Care Of 9 Lakh Gau Maatas

In a separate incident, social media users have praised a video of Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani discussing his personal routine of caring for cows and his attempts to safeguard cows.

In the video, Ambani claims to be involved in the preservation of around nine lakh cows, some of which have been saved and seven lakh of which do not provide milk for various reasons, including being accident victims. He also discusses a network of 100 ambulances that are spread over eight states in order to save gau maatas.

According to Ambani, around 50,000 cows have been rescued so far. He said his people are working on the initiative and are active in two to three states where cow slaughter is legal, as part of efforts to protect the animals from slaughterhouses.