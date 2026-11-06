Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Meets Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra For Diwali

Haryana CM Meets Javelin Star

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met double Olympic medallist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Chandigarh and extended Diwali greetings. Saini expressed confidence that Chopra would continue to bring glory to the country through his talent, hard work and determination. "Today, at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's Residence), I had a heartfelt meeting with Haryana's pride, javelin superstar Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 and extended Diwali greetings to him. We are confident that Neeraj will continue to enhance the nation's pride on the global stage through his hard work, talent, and unwavering determination, and take the glory of the tricolour to new heights," Saini wrote in an X post.

आज संत कबीर कुटीर (मुख्यमंत्री आवास) पर हरियाणा के लाल, जेवलिन सुपरस्टार गोल्डन बॉय @Neeraj_chopra1 से आत्मीय भेंट कर उन्हें दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दीं। हमें विश्वास है कि नीरज अपनी मेहनत, प्रतिभा और दृढ़ संकल्प से विश्व पटल पर देश का गौरव बढ़ाते रहेंगे और तिरंगे की शान को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाएंगे। - Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) November 5, 2026

Chopra's Injury Recovery Update

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw, has been one of India's leading sporting figures in recent years. However, Chopra missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Chopra provided an update on his recovery, stating that his injury has improved significantly and he is set to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about his recovery, Neeraj said his injury has improved significantly after initial difficulties, adding that Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has cleared him to resume training and begin rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. "My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. I plan to start both in the next couple of weeks," he said. (ANI)

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