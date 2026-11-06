Dr. Sandeep Marwah Highlights Global Scale And Academic Vision Of 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Addressing an international audience at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026, held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah outlined the extensive planning, creative vision and collective effort behind the festival.
Dr. Marwah described GFFN as“the biggest academic film festival in the world,” reporting participation from nearly 98 countries, a programme of 52 events, and the association of more than 700 media houses. He emphasised that the festival brings together cinematic expression, practical learning and international cultural exchange on one platform.
Explaining the preparation involved, Dr. Marwah informed the audience that a team of approximately 500 people works for nearly three months to plan, design and prepare the festival. From curating films and coordinating international participation to developing exhibitions and organising performances, every element contributes to an immersive experience for students, professionals and visitors.
The festival programme included 18 international film screenings, alongside dedicated segments featuring films on disability, short films, documentaries, AI films, animation, mobile films and children's films. This diversity offered audiences opportunities to explore different cultures, filmmaking techniques and socially relevant narratives.
The academic programme extended to workshops, seminars, interaction programmes and retrospectives, creating opportunities for students and emerging filmmakers to learn from experienced practitioners and engage with developments across the creative industries.
Beyond screenings and discussions, the festival featured musical shows, award functions, photography and painting exhibitions, garment displays, posters, coffee table books, street theatre, fashion shows and food festivals. Together, these activities highlighted the connections between cinema, literature, visual arts, design, performance and culinary traditions.
Dr. Marwah's address underscored the festival's commitment to placing education at the centre of its international programme. He highlighted how exposure to diverse films, creative disciplines and professional perspectives helps students develop the knowledge, confidence and imagination needed for careers in cinema and media.
The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 reaffirmed the role of Marwah Studios and Noida Film City as meeting places for creative talent and cultural dialogue, carrying forward the spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
Dr. Marwah described GFFN as“the biggest academic film festival in the world,” reporting participation from nearly 98 countries, a programme of 52 events, and the association of more than 700 media houses. He emphasised that the festival brings together cinematic expression, practical learning and international cultural exchange on one platform.
Explaining the preparation involved, Dr. Marwah informed the audience that a team of approximately 500 people works for nearly three months to plan, design and prepare the festival. From curating films and coordinating international participation to developing exhibitions and organising performances, every element contributes to an immersive experience for students, professionals and visitors.
The festival programme included 18 international film screenings, alongside dedicated segments featuring films on disability, short films, documentaries, AI films, animation, mobile films and children's films. This diversity offered audiences opportunities to explore different cultures, filmmaking techniques and socially relevant narratives.
The academic programme extended to workshops, seminars, interaction programmes and retrospectives, creating opportunities for students and emerging filmmakers to learn from experienced practitioners and engage with developments across the creative industries.
Beyond screenings and discussions, the festival featured musical shows, award functions, photography and painting exhibitions, garment displays, posters, coffee table books, street theatre, fashion shows and food festivals. Together, these activities highlighted the connections between cinema, literature, visual arts, design, performance and culinary traditions.
Dr. Marwah's address underscored the festival's commitment to placing education at the centre of its international programme. He highlighted how exposure to diverse films, creative disciplines and professional perspectives helps students develop the knowledge, confidence and imagination needed for careers in cinema and media.
The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 reaffirmed the role of Marwah Studios and Noida Film City as meeting places for creative talent and cultural dialogue, carrying forward the spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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