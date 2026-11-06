MENAFN - GetNews) Raidpop Founder Richard Vlasyev brings 12 years in software and his own streaming experience to a service used by 10k+ streamers.

November 5, 2026 - San Franscisco, California - Richard Vlasyev, founder of RaidPop and a GTA streamer, is spotlighting RaidPop to help creators build their Twitch audiences ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI. Operating since 2019 and used by more than 10,000 streamers, RaidPop offers real viewers and chatters for Twitch and Kick, alongside AI chat, Twitch raids and dashboard control. The message to streamers is direct: start building a reason for people to watch and return before launch day arrives.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for November 19, 2026, according to Rockstar Games' release announcement. For Vlasyev, whose streaming home base is GTA, the countdown connects his interests as a player, a streamer and a software developer. For creators preparing their own broadcasts, it provides a concrete date around which to organize a schedule, sharpen a channel's identity and practice welcoming an audience.

Richard Vlasyev brings 12 years of software development experience and a background at DoorDash to RaidPop. His reason for building the service came from streaming itself: he distrusted services that claimed to provide real viewers while appearing to offer bots. That gap between the promise and what he was looking for became the starting point for RaidPop.

“I couldn't find real viewers anywhere, so I built the service I was looking for.”

The statement captures the connection between Vlasyev's work as a founder and his experience as a streamer. RaidPop began in 2019 around a straightforward idea: build the real-viewer service he wanted to use. Today, its offering brings together audience services and tools that creators can control through a dashboard, without providing their account password.

For streamers considering RaidPop, the practical appeal is the combination of capabilities. Real viewers and chatters address the audience side of a broadcast. AI chat is a separate automated feature, distinct from human participation. Twitch raids add another way to connect audiences across streams. Dashboard control gives creators a place to manage their use of the service. These capabilities sit alongside the work every creator still needs to do: produce a worthwhile stream and give people a reason to come back.

Twitch is the setting for that live relationship. A creator can build a routine around a consistent schedule, a clear title, conversation during the broadcast, clips afterward and raids that introduce viewers to other channels. RaidPop can form part of that routine through its viewer, chatter and raid offerings. The recommended focus is repeat participation: whether people enjoy the broadcast, join the conversation and choose to return for the next stream.

For creators pursuing Affiliate, Twitch's own dashboard remains the place to track eligibility. Its Path to Affiliate guidance sets out the requirements; RaidPop does not guarantee Affiliate status, retention or a particular growth result. Real human participation and AI chat should be described accurately, and streamers remain responsible for following platform rules.

With GTA VI approaching, Vlasyev's spotlight on RaidPop gives streamers a specific next step: prepare the channel now. Choose repeatable broadcast times, make each title explain what viewers can expect, respond to chat and follow each session with clips and a clear invitation to the next stream. Creators can explore RaidPop's Twitch and Kick capabilities at raidpop and learn more about the service at raidpop/about/.

About Richard Vlasyev

Richard Vlasyev is the founder of RaidPop and a streamer with GTA as his home base, counting the days until GTA VI. He has 12 years of software development experience and previously worked at DoorDash.