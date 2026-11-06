Defense Forces Neutralize More Than 90% Of Russian Lancet And Molniya Drones In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's General Staff reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The military emphasizes that the battle for control of the skies is not taking place only over population centers in the rear, where conventional and jet-powered Shahed drones are intercepted. It is also being fought daily on the front lines, as the resilience of the front, the security of frontline communities, and the lives of civilians depend on it.

The Russian army is deploying large numbers of Molniya and Lancet attack drones at the tactical level. It uses these UAVs to target Ukrainian Defense Forces positions, equipment, and logistics, while also terrorizing residents of frontline communities.

Defense Forces strike Russian attack drone launch site, military depots

"Between October 29 and November 4, the enemy deployed 7,947 such UAVs. Our units neutralized 7,225 of them, or nearly 91%. The enemy deployed the largest number of Molniya drones on October 30, launching 1,609 in a single day. On average, it launched more than 1,100 such drones every day over the course of the week," the statement said.

The General Staff added that Ukraine's Defense Forces are continuing to strengthen their capabilities to counter all types of enemy drones without exception.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of November 5, Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 105 Russian drones over Ukraine.

Photo: Defense Forces