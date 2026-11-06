Trump Announces 'Big Deal' That Concerns Ukraine And All Of Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Donald Trump made the statement to journalists at the White House, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He did not specify the terms of the proposed agreement but linked it to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"It's going to be very big. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," the White House occupant said in response to a question about his meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin's envoy.

When asked what exactly he had discussed with Dmitriev, the U.S. president said he would not disclose the details of their conversation.

Lubinets presents Melania Trump with Order of Princess Olga

Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that he expected the conflict to be resolved fairly soon, noting that approximately 25,000 people were dying every month as fighting continued around the clock.

Asked whether he had discussed with the Russian representative the killing of Ukrainian civilians in their homes, buses, and schools, Trump said that he regularly raised the issue. He added that he also addressed civilian deaths on the Russian side, noting that many people were being killed there as well.

Describing the conflict as a "bloodbath," Trump said it had to stop and reiterated his hope that the war would end very soon.

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump held a meeting on Thursday with Ukrainian and Russian representatives regarding a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Ukraine was represented by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party. Moscow sent Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev and Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram