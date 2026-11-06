Risk Of Renewed US-Iran War Said To Ease
The risk of renewed war between the United States and Iran is said to have eased following Republicans' midterm defeat, a source told CNN on Thursday.
However, the source pointed out that the escalation is still "probable."
Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei underlined that Washington's "hostile stance" toward Tehran is unlikely to change following Democrats' election win.
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