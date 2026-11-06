Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Risk Of Renewed US-Iran War Said To Ease

Risk Of Renewed US-Iran War Said To Ease


Date: 2026-11-06 12:06:53

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The risk of renewed war between the United States and Iran is said to have eased following Republicans' midterm defeat, a source told CNN on Thursday.

However, the source pointed out that the escalation is still "probable."

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei underlined that Washington's "hostile stance" toward Tehran is unlikely to change following Democrats' election win.

MENAFN06112026000195011045ID1111924058


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search