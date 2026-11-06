Qianhai Embraces APEC: Emerging As A Hub For Asia-Pacific Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In November 2026, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen. As a pivotal platform for Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation, Qianhai is seizing the opportunity of the APEC "China Year" to consistently advance economic and trade exchanges, regulatory alignment, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong synergy, aiming to translate APEC dividends into long-term cooperation mechanisms.

Noted by the authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Qianhai is constantly deepening its economic and trade ties with Asia-Pacific economies, with supply chains serving as a crucial pillar. As of September 2026, 20 5A-level logistics enterprises have established their headquarters in Qianhai, accounting for 47.6% of Shenzhen's total.

For logistics enterprises, the biggest pain points in expanding into the Asia-Pacific market used to be "long supply chains, fragmented information, and opaque compliance thresholds," noted Zhang Hongyang, Chairman of FOR.U International Logistics Group. He explained that compared to venturing abroad alone, the "Qianhai + Hong Kong" combination offers the advantage of "sailing on the same ship" rather than "rowing solo." Qianhai provides institutional innovation and a vast domestic industrial hinterland, while Hong Kong brings its global network and common law services to the table, creating a highly complementary partnership.

Backed by the National Import and Export Commodity Quality and Safety Risk Assessment Center (Shenzhen), Qianhai has partnered with Shenzhen Customs and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of Hong Kong to promote the equivalence and mutual recognition of technical standards for home appliances, the authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone added. According to the first list of 50 national standards recognized as equivalent to IEC international standards, mainland home appliances that meet these national standards only need to be equipped with a Hong Kong-compatible plug to enter the Hong Kong market, bypassing the need for redundant testing.

Yan Fang, Head of Asia-Pacific Sales at home appliance manufacturer Shenzhen Shuye Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., shared a firsthand perspective: "Now that our high-speed hair dryers have passed the national standard tests, they can be exported to Hong Kong without additional testing. This has significantly slashed our time-to-market and costs, leading to smoother order growth."

The Shenzhen · Qianhai International Business e-Station has partnered with Alibaba.com Hong Kong to leverage B2B resources covering over 200 countries and regions, jointly providing enterprises with a one-stop digital foreign trade service for global expansion via Hong Kong. To date, through this e-Station, Qianhai has established partnerships with 53 overseas industrial parks across 32 countries, facilitating the implementation of numerous international cooperation projects.

In Qianhai, enterprises like Shenzhen SPARO Technology, which specializes in general aerial intelligence, are leveraging this channel to tap into the Asia-Pacific market. Yin Qie, a representative of the company, explained that services like the Shenzhen · Qianhai International Business e-Station and business matchmaking events help seamlessly connect enterprises with relevant policies, professional agencies, and international market resources. "The 'Qianhai + Hong Kong' combination empowers enterprises to coordinate market engagement and cross-border operations," Yin said. He added that the company looks forward to utilizing the upcoming APEC meeting in Shenzhen as an opportunity to deepen standard exchanges and industrial cooperation across the Asia-Pacific, unlock more matchmaking opportunities with clients, channels, and application scenarios, and showcase China's innovations in autonomous flight and aerial intelligence to more global partners.

Alongside economic cooperation and regulatory alignment, Qianhai is constantly upgrading its international urban amenities. According to Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, with the unveiling of new facilities and landmarks such as the Qianhai Museum and the "Qianhai Surge" (Qianhai Jilang), the area is cultivating a more refined international urban environment, offering premium living and working conditions for global enterprises and overseas talent.

Empowered by the APEC momentum, Qianhai is leveraging its dual advantages of Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation and institutional innovation to build an economic and trade platform connecting the Asia-Pacific, with its role as a central hub in regional cooperation becoming increasingly clear.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Meng, Tel: 86-10-63074558.