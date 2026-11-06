Can One Man Save The World? Possibly!

An ancient Indigenous prophecy, a spiritual leader on a mission, and an unlikely journey into the Amazon collide in a documentary that asks one of humanity's biggest questions.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) - What if someone told you they were destined to help save the world? Would you believe them? Would you follow them into the Amazon to find out?

Award-winning filmmaker Gabe Polsky did just that.

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA), the global streaming platform dedicated to conscious media, has acquired exclusive subscription streaming rights to The Man Who Saves the World?, a documentary directed by Polsky and executive produced by Peter Farrelly and Danny McBride, among others. The film will premier exclusively on Gaia for six months starting November 6th, 2026, and will remain on the platform until 2030. The film is also available in Spanish, French, and German.

At the center of the story is Patrick McCollum, a spiritual leader and peace advocate who believes he has a role to play in an ancient Indigenous prophecy. His mission? To help unite Indigenous tribes, protect the Amazon rainforest, and perhaps, in the process, help save humanity.

It's an extraordinary premise. And Polsky, rather than simply accepting or dismissing McCollum's claims, decides to investigate them.

What follows is an unpredictable journey through the worlds of spirituality, Indigenous wisdom, environmental activism, and the extraordinary power of human belief. With humor, skepticism, and genuine curiosity, Polsky explores the line between faith and possibility, asking what happens when one person's conviction becomes a mission that could affect us all.

“I hope this film takes viewers on an unexpected adventure and leaves them looking at the world a little differently,” said Polsky.“Gaia is a natural home for a story that invites curiosity and explores our connection to one another and the planet. I'm excited to share it with this audience.”

For Gaia, the acquisition represents a continued commitment to bringing provocative, entertaining, and thought-provoking films to audiences seeking something beyond conventional programming.

“This acquisition reflects the range of stories we want audiences to discover on Gaia,” said Kiersten Medvedich, CEO of Gaia.“We're bringing our members compelling films that entertain and spark curiosity, while welcoming new viewers through stories with broad appeal.”

At a time when the planet faces profound environmental challenges and questions about humanity's future feel increasingly urgent, The Man Who Saves the World? offers something unexpected: an invitation to consider the possibility that changing the world begins with believing that you can.

“A great documentary can pull you into someone else's world and leave you seeing your own differently,” said Trina Wyatt, Head of Content Acquisitions at Gaia.“We're looking for films that people want to watch and talk about. The Man Who Saves the World? is a fitting title for that approach.”

Whether Patrick McCollum can save the world remains an open question. Whether his story is worth watching is another matter entirely.

The Man Who Saves the World? premieres exclusively on Gaia November 6, 2026, available at and through the Gaia app.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported streaming service and global community dedicated to expanding consciousness. Its programming includes original series, documentaries, films, and practices exploring personal transformation, wellness, ancient wisdom, and the unexplained. Gaia is available online and through connected devices. For more information, visit .

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