BPMG Releases Major“Flyff Legacy” Update Featuring New Belmaris Continent

Level cap increases from 900 to 1,000, with nine new monsters and 100 quests. Top-tier Abyss Ultimate equipment added; new Neregon server opens.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BPMG has released a major update for its anime-inspired fantasy MMORPG“Flyff Legacy,” adding the new continent of Belmaris and raising the level cap from 900 to 1,000.

“Flyff Legacy” is a mobile game based on the intellectual property of the online game“Flyff.” It retains the original game's flight system and anime-inspired visual style. Launched in 2017, the game continues to serve players across North America, Europe and Asia.

BPMG took over development and live operations of“Flyff Legacy” from Gala Lab in July and now operates the game directly. This is the first major update since the transition.

Belmaris, the centerpiece of the update, is themed around an ancient underwater city. The continent features environments ranging from deep-sea trenches to city districts and a royal palace.

The update raises the level cap from 900 to 1,000, allowing players to advance their characters from level 901 through level 1,000 in Belmaris.

The new continent features nine new field monsters and a field boss. It also introduces Abyss Ultimate, a new set of top-tier Tier 10 equipment. Chapter 13 of the main story and 100 new quests offer additional exploration and combat content set in Belmaris.

BPMG has also reorganized the game's server environment. Players can create new characters starting at level 1 on the new Neregon server, while existing servers have been consolidated into Flarine. Character data, items and payment records remain unchanged following the consolidation.

BPMG plans to continue releasing new content and improving the game based on player feedback.

More information about the update is available on the official website.

Flyff Legacy

Official website:

Facebook:

Discord:

About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain- and artificial intelligence-based services, including the KMINT multichain wallet, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting and EcoSpace AI solutions.

The company raised 7 billion won in Series A funding and works with ITCEN, Megazone and Galaxia Metaverse on ecosystem initiatives.

BPMG directly develops and operates“Flyff Legacy,” the cooking simulation game“Cooking Adventure” and the web MMORPG“EOS Red Reverse.” Through its subsidiary Blomics, the company also operates games including“TalesRunner,”“Fortress 3 Blue,”“EOS RED” and“EOS BLACK.”

Media contact

Sunhee Ha

Head of Communications, BPMG

+82-10-2334-6645

...



Sunhee Ha

BPMG

+ +821023346645

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BPMG releases major“Flyff Legacy” update featuring new Belmaris continent News Provided By CLAP November 06, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.