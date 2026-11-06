Jharkhand Encounter: Rahul Dubey Gang Member Injured In Police Firing, Arrested With Weapon

MENAFN - IANS) Hazaribagh, Nov 6 (IANS) An alleged active member of the Rahul Dubey gang was injured and arrested following an encounter with police in the Karmatila forest under the Urimari police station area of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Anshu Dubey, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during retaliatory firing by the police. He was taken into custody and admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered a pistol, live cartridges, a spent shell, a mobile phone, and two pamphlets linked to the Rahul Dubey gang from the spot.

According to police, Anshu Dubey, a resident of Dube Marathiya village in Garhwa district, was allegedly involved in a recent firing incident in the Urimari area. On the night of October 26, unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire on a private security guard deployed at the gate of Sainik Mining Company in Urimari after an extortion demand was allegedly not met. The guard was seriously injured in the attack, and pamphlets of the Rahul Dubey gang were found at the scene.

An FIR was registered at Barkagaon (Urimari) police station on October 27 against Rahul Dubey and other unidentified gang members. Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Barkagaon SDPO Amit Anand, was constituted to investigate the case and arrest those involved.

Police said he admitted his involvement in the October 26 firing incident along with other gang members and disclosed that the weapon used in the crime and remaining gang pamphlets had been hidden in the Karmatila forest.

Acting on his information, the SIT took him to the forest to recover the weapon. During the search operation, he allegedly pushed police personnel and opened fire on the team using the concealed weapon. In response, the officer-in-charge of Urimari outpost fired in self-defence, injuring Anshu in the left leg.

Police recovered a 7.62 mm pistol, two live rounds of the same calibre, a spent cartridge, two gang pamphlets, and a mobile phone from the location.