PM Modi Expresses Anguish Over Tragic Road Accident In Jharkhand, Khunti

PM Modi Expresses Anguish Over Fatal Jharkhand Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep anguish over the loss of life in a tragic road accident in Khunti district of Jharkhand, where seven people lost their lives and one person sustained injuries.

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery for those injured in the incident. "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a mishap in Khunti, Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi," it said.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a mishap in Khunti, Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 6, 2026

Details of the Khunti Incident

According to the Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP), an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider. Further details are awaited.

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