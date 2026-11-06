Fire Breaks Out At Textile Warehouse In Delhi's Shanti Mohalla Lane

Fire Incident in Shanti Mohalla

A fire breaks out in Shanti Mohalla, Gali No. 6, within the jurisdiction of the Krishna Nagar police station in Shahdara district. Several Delhi Fire Service (DFS) vehicles were deployed immediately to the spot. Firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the fire. A local resident of the area, Anil Verma, said the blaze erupted suddenly, claiming that it was due to a short circuit. "It (fire) was caused by a short circuit. It just broke out suddenly... This is a dead-end lane in Shanti Mohalla-Lane Number 6... It falls under Krishna Nagar police station... We suddenly noticed the fire from outside... All the properties in this lane are used as warehouses. We've informed everyone, and they have all arrived. They are textile warehouses... No one is trapped inside. Everyone else is safe and sound," he told ANI. Further details are awaited.

Major Fire Reported in Karol Bagh

This comes hours after another fire incident took place in Delhi. A massive fire broke out at a shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh in Delhi, fire service officials said. After hours of firefighting, the blaze is contained. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported. Delhi Police has said that Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. A report will be obtained from the Fire Department and Electrical Inspector to ascertain the exact cause. The building will also be examined by the FSL team to assess the presence of any other combustible material.

Operations and Impact Assessment

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inquired about the approximately 140 shops across two buildings in Karol Bagh that were affected by a fire. Once the fire is completely extinguished, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will have both buildings evacuated. Delhi Fire Service Divisional Officer Mukesh Verma said that the category of the incident was escalated, eventually reaching a 'medium category' fire. He said that approximately 40 to 45 shops were affected. "Initial reports suggested the fire started in a shop dealing in batteries," he told reporters. "From there, it gradually spread to the upper floors. In total, 27 fire tenders and around 125 personnel were deployed. It was a very demanding operation because the lanes are narrow. Furthermore, as it is the festival season, the shops were stocked with a large quantity of goods, much of which was highly flammable, making the firefighting efforts quite difficult. We observed a few fire extinguishers installed here, but the fire protection system required for a building of this nature was not present," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)