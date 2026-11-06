Neetu Kapoor Makes Festive Blunder! Actress Shares 'Happy Dussehra' Wish On Dhanteras, Later Removes Post

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor created a lighthearted stir on Instagram during Dhanteras after accidentally sharing a "Happy Dussehra" greeting on her profile. The festive slip-up quickly caught the attention of her online followers, prompting her to delete the post shortly after social media users noticed the mix-up.

The incident took place during the kickoff of the Diwali season. While Dhanteras marks the official beginning of the five-day festival of lights, Dussehra occurs weeks earlier following the conclusion of Navratri. The unexpected timing of the holiday greeting sparked immediate interest among fans monitoring celebrity handles during the holiday period.

The Festive Mix-up on Social Media

The mix-up unfolded on Neetu Kapoor's official Instagram handle when a visual graphic featuring a "Happy Dussehra" wish was uploaded as a story post. Given the ongoing Dhanteras festivities, followers immediately identified the calendar discrepancy in the festive greeting.

Holiday messages posted by major Bollywood personalities generally see heavy traffic and rapid resharing. As a result, the accidental post did not remain unnoticed for long, generating quick observations across various online communities as followers pointed out the holiday error.

What Caused the Social Media Stir

Within minutes of the upload, social media users caught the mistake and drew attention to the greeting. Screenshots of the deleted greeting circulated across online platforms shortly after it appeared on her handle. The quick capture and spread of the deleted image kept the moment trending across online discussion boards.

Realising the mistake, Neetu Kapoor removed the story post after social media users noticed the mix-up, taking down the image without issuing an official statement. Fans took the minor slip in stride, treating the situation with good humour. Many users shared playful comments about the calendar confusion, turning the honest oversight into a lighthearted festive topic.