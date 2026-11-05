UP Government Doubles Disaster Relief Compensation For State Farmers

UP Government Increases Disaster Relief Aid

The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has significantly increased disaster relief amounts, doubling compensation for deaths caused by natural disasters and raising crop-loss assistance by 25 to 30 per cent. According to the CMO, more than 10 lakh farmers in the state are expected to benefit, and the enhanced amounts will cover losses incurred between April 1 and November 4. Families of those who die in natural disasters will now receive Rs 8 lakh, up from Rs 4 lakh. New standards for financial assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) have been implemented.

Compensation for Agricultural and Land Losses

For crop and land losses, compensation in irrigated areas has been raised from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 per hectare, while in rain-fed areas it has gone up from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000 per hectare. Assistance for perennial crops and agroforestry has increased from Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000 per hectare, and for silt removal from farmland from Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000 per hectare. Aid for land damage caused by landslides and avalanches has been raised from Rs 47,000 to Rs 60,000.

Support for Livestock and Sericulture

Livestock and poultry owners will also receive higher assistance. Compensation for the death of large livestock has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, for small livestock such as goats, sheep and pigs from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500, and for pack animals such as horses and mules from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,400. Poultry farmers will now get Rs 130 per bird, up from Rs 100. Sericulture has also been covered. Assistance for Eri, Mulberry and Tassar silk production has been raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per hectare, and for Muga silk from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 per hectare.

Infrastructure and Housing Relief

Housing Damage Aid

For housing and infrastructure, a completely damaged house will fetch Rs 1.85 lakh in plain areas and Rs 2.06 lakh in hilly areas, while a partially damaged house in plains will receive Rs 93,000. Up to Rs 15.50 lakh has been provided for the repair of primary schools, and Rs 26 lakh for secondary schools, intermediate colleges and polytechnics. New standards have also been set for repairing roads and hospitals.

Emergency Support

Disaster-affected families can stay in relief camps with support for up to 30 days, and in the event of drought, drinking water assistance will be provided for up to 90 days. (ANI)

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