Church Of Scientology Nashville Invites The Community To A Season Of Gratitude, Celebration And Giving

MENAFN - GetNews) From two Thanksgiving gatherings to Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Christmas Day potluck and New Year's Eve, the Church opens its doors to neighbors of every faith this holiday season

Nashville, TN, USA - November 5, 2026 - The Church of Scientology Nashville is welcoming families, friends and neighbors to share in the warmth of the season through a full calendar of holiday celebrations and community gatherings running from early November through New Year's Eve.

This year the Church is adding a second Thanksgiving gathering to its traditional lineup, a Friendsgiving the weekend before the holiday, so that more people can find a seat at the table, whether they are spending Thanksgiving Day with family or are looking for community to celebrate with.

International Association of Scientologists Anniversary Celebration - Saturday, November 7, 5:00 PM The season opens with the Church's annual celebration of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS), honoring a year of humanitarian and social betterment work carried out by Scientologists around the world. The evening brings parishioners, friends and community guests together to look back on the year's accomplishments and look ahead to the work still to be done.

Friendsgiving - Sunday, November 22 New this year, the Church will host a Friendsgiving the weekend before Thanksgiving, an informal, welcoming gathering for friends, neighbors, coworkers and anyone who would like to share a meal and a few words of gratitude. Guests are welcome to bring a favorite dish, but it is not required.

Thanksgiving Day Potluck & Community Meal - Thursday, November 26 The Church's traditional Thanksgiving Day potluck returns with a family-style meal open to all. Guests may bring a dish to share if they wish. No one should have to spend the holiday alone, and everyone is welcome.

Christmas Celebration with Santa and Mrs. Claus - Sunday, December 13 Children and families are invited to a festive afternoon with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with holiday treats, crafts and carols.

Tennessee Human Rights Day Celebration - Thursday, December 10, 5:30 pm The annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day brings together community members, advocates and leaders to recognize those working to advance human rights for all. Registration and event details are available at

Christmas Day Potluck Celebration - Friday, December 25 The Church will host a Christmas Day potluck, offering a warm, welcoming place to celebrate the holiday with good food and good company. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share.

New Year's Eve Celebration - Thursday, December 31 To close out the season, the Church will hold its annual New Year's Eve celebration, reviewing the accomplishments of the past year and setting the course for an inspiring 2027. Parishioners and members of the community alike are invited to ring in the new year together.

"The holidays are about bringing people together, and this year we wanted to make even more room at the table," said Julie Brinker of the Church of Scientology Nashville. "Whether you join us for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving Day, a visit with Santa or New Year's Eve, our doors are open to everyone throughout the season."

Scientologists celebrate the holiday season alongside their families and friends, whatever their background or tradition, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or another religious or cultural holiday.

All events take place at the Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN. For more information about the holiday events, contact the Church at 615-687-4600. For more information about Scientology, visit

About the Church of Scientology Nashville

The Church of Scientology Nashville has served the Middle Tennessee community since 1985 and, since 2009, has made its home in the historic Fall School building at 1130 8th Avenue South. The Church provides religious services to its parishioners and welcomes the wider community through interfaith gatherings, holiday celebrations and humanitarian programs in human rights, drug prevention and disaster response. Its mission is to help people improve their lives and to work alongside neighbors of every faith to build a better community for all. The Scientology religion was founded by L. Ron Hubbard, and the first Church of Scientology was established in 1954.