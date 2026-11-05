MENAFN - GetNews)At Home Nursing Care Expands Senior In-Home Care Services in Pacific Palisades, CA, bringing personalized support and companionship to older adults. A smiling caregiver shares a cheerful moment with a senior woman in a bright home Home Nursing Care is expanding senior in-home care services to Pacific Palisades, CA, helping older adults remain comfortable and independent at home. Founded by Lauren Reynolds, the company offers personalized support with companionship, meals, errands, bathing, and dressing. Flexible schedules and care plans adapt as needs change, while consistent communication keeps families informed. The expansion brings local families more options for dependable care that respects each senior's routines.

Pacific Palisades, CA - November 5, 2026 - At Home Nursing Care is now serving families across Pacific Palisades, bringing its senior in-home care services to a community where many older adults want to stay in the homes they have lived in for decades. Founded by Lauren Reynolds, the company already supports clients throughout the greater Los Angeles area and is extending that reach west toward the coast.

For Pacific Palisades families, the arrival means caregivers who show up on a schedule that fits the household, not the other way around. At Home Nursing Care matches each client with care professionals based on the specific help a person needs day to day, whether that is companionship, help with meals and errands, or assistance with bathing and dressing. Care plans shift as circumstances change, so families aren't locked into one rigid arrangement.

That flexibility matters most when an adult child lives across town or across the country and cannot be present every day. Having a trusted caregiver in the home gives relatives a clearer picture of how a parent is doing and steady communication they can rely on. It also lets seniors keep their routines, their neighborhood, and their independence intact, which is often the difference between aging comfortably at home and leaving it before they are ready.

"Families in Pacific Palisades tell us the same thing we hear everywhere we work: they want their parents to stay home, and they want to know the person walking through the door actually cares," said Lauren Reynolds, founder of At Home Nursing Care. "We built this company around that trust, and we are proud to offer those same home care options for seniors in Pacific Palisades that have earned us families' confidence across Los Angeles."

Residents can reach At Home Nursing Care to talk through what kind of support fits their situation, with no pressure to commit to a set number of hours before they understand what is available. The team walks each family through the process and answers questions directly, so the first conversation is about the person being cared for, not paperwork.

For more information about At Home Nursing Care or their senior in-home care services in Pacific Palisades, CA, please visit .

About At Home Nursing Care:

At Home Nursing Care is a private-pay home care company founded by Lauren Reynolds, serving the greater Los Angeles area from its Culver City office and the San Diego area from its Encinitas office. In 2026, the company won the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, recognizing the standards it upholds in every client relationship. At Home Nursing Care now provides senior in-home care services to families in Pacific Palisades and the surrounding communities.