Award-Winning Author Howard K. Pollack Delivers A Gripping Psychological Murder Mystery In“Everywhere That Tommy Goes”

United States - November 5, 2026 - How well do you really know yourself? And what happens when the person you trust most leads you into a nightmare where nothing is as it seems? Award-winning novelist Howard K. Pollack explores these unsettling questions in Everywhere That Tommy Goes, a gripping psychological murder mystery that blends emotional vulnerability, dangerous relationships, and shocking uncertainty into an unforgettable reading experience.

Recognized as the 2015 Readers' Favorite Mystery Book of the Year and an IndieFab Mystery Book of the Year runner-up, Everywhere That Tommy Goes takes readers deep into the troubled mind of Tommy Sullivan, an ordinary young man whose desperate search for confidence and belonging places him at the center of increasingly terrifying circumstances.

Haunted by a difficult childhood, an unhappy home life, and crippling self-doubt, Tommy finds an unlikely role model in Troyer Savage, a charismatic and fearless stranger who rescues him from a violent encounter. Troyer possesses everything Tommy believes he lacks: confidence, charm, and an almost supernatural ability to navigate dangerous situations.

But as their friendship intensifies, admiration gives way to uncertainty. Troyer's unpredictable behavior draws Tommy into a disturbing web of violence, deception, and criminal intrigue. As a growing police investigation threatens to expose devastating secrets, Tommy must confront a terrifying possibility: the greatest mystery may lie within himself.

In its review, Literary Titan praises the novel's compelling psychological dynamics, particularly the complicated relationship between Tommy and Troyer. The review highlights Pollack's exploration of childhood trauma, manipulation, guilt, and the powerful human need for acceptance, while recognizing the novel's effective combination of psychological suspense and an expanding criminal investigation.

The review also draws comparisons to Alex Michaelides's The Silent Patient, noting their shared exploration of psychological trauma, perception, and the mysteries of human behavior. Pollack distinguishes his storytelling through gritty crime fiction, shifting narrative perspectives, police investigations, and emotionally complex characters.

For Pollack, creating Tommy Sullivan meant developing a protagonist whose humanity would resonate as deeply as the mystery surrounding him.

"Tommy Sullivan was born from a blend of several characters and ideas that had always intrigued me as a writer," Pollack explains. "I drew inspiration from Holden Caulfield in The Catcher in the Rye, his vulnerability, isolation, and struggle to find his place in the world. I was also influenced by the protagonist of Fight Club, particularly the way the story places readers inside the mind of a character who is forced to question his own perceptions and understanding of reality."

Pollack adds, "I wanted Tommy to be someone readers would genuinely care about. Someone flawed but sympathetic, vulnerable but resilient. Most importantly, I wanted readers to experience his confusion and fear firsthand, to find themselves questioning everything right along with him."

Through unexpected developments, morally complicated relationships, and relentless psychological tension, Everywhere That Tommy Goes challenges readers to reconsider the boundaries between friendship and manipulation, perception and reality, and innocence and guilt.

Some mysteries ask who committed the crime. Everywhere That Tommy Goes asks whether you can ever truly know yourself.

Discover the award-winning psychological murder mystery that keeps readers questioning every revelation. Everywhere That Tommy Goes by Howard K. Pollack is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers who enjoy dark psychological thrillers, intricately layered crime mysteries, and unpredictable, character-driven suspense are invited to experience Tommy Sullivan's disturbing journey firsthand.

About the Author

Howard K. Pollack is an award-winning novelist and attorney whose fiction spans psychological suspense, murder mysteries, legal thrillers, and science fiction. A graduate of Brooklyn Law School with more than 35 years of legal experience, Pollack draws upon his understanding of human motivation, deception, conflict, and complex behavior to craft compelling, thought-provoking narratives.

His published works include Everywhere That Tommy Goes, Unmasked, Where The River Runs Red, The Ark of The First Gods, Arkfall, and The Fearless Foursome. Across genres, Pollack creates richly imagined stories that challenge assumptions, explore the complexities of the human condition, and keep readers captivated by the unexpected.