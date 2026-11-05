Veteran L.A. Times Journalist T. Castle Furlong Delivers A Gripping Tale Of Murder, Betrayal And A Newspaper Industry In Freefall In“The Red Widow”

United States - November 5, 2026 - The Red Widow: A Story of Journalism, Treachery, Betrayal and Murder by veteran journalist and editor T. Castle Furlong brings readers inside the volatile world of big-city journalism, where ambition, addiction, corporate upheaval and deadly secrets collide across two continents.

Drawing heavily on Furlong's 37 years working in the turbulent American newspaper business, The Red Widow blends authentic newsroom drama with murder mystery, noir suspense and conspiracy thriller elements. The result is a sweeping, fast-moving crime story shaped by an author who spent decades reporting and editing major economic, business, political and national news.

The novel unfolds across 15 years, beginning just before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. At the center of the story are Angela and Rafer Flanagan, a married pair of foreign correspondents stationed in Sydney, Australia, for the fictional New York Herald. Their editors have given the notoriously combative duo a fitting nickname: the“Tandem Couple From Hell.”

Angela's career is climbing while Rafer's is unraveling. Once a celebrated journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize early in his foreign reporting career, Rafer has become a serious alcoholic. Angela, ambitious and fiercely driven, battles an addiction to cocaine. Their marriage is fueled by resentment, rivalry and occasional desire, making their relationship as dangerous as many of the stories they cover.

Then September 11 changes everything.

While the Flanagans are in the New York area on home leave, Rafer is scheduled for an interview at the top of the World Trade Center's North Tower. When the first hijacked plane strikes the tower at 8:46 a.m., Rafer should have been there. He's not.

That unexplained absence becomes the spark for a mystery that stretches from America to Australia and back again, from Washington, D.C., to Darwin in Australia's tropical north. As questions accumulate and bodies begin to fall, the hunt intensifies for Angela, the woman who becomes known as the Red Widow.

Reporters, editors, organized crime figures, gang members, local police, federal authorities and corporate power brokers are soon drawn into the pursuit. Meanwhile, a takeover tycoon circles the struggling Herald, preparing to seize what remains of a once-powerful newspaper empire.

The chase reaches the unforgiving landscape near Darwin, where extreme heat, remote waterways and fearsome saltwater crocodiles provide the backdrop for the novel's climactic reckoning.

Literary Titan highlights the novel's particularly vivid portrayal of the newspaper world, noting that Furlong writes about the newsroom“not as a backdrop but as a habitat.” The review describes the book as a“big, lurid, newsroom-driven crime saga where journalism is both weapon and alibi” and praises Angela Flanagan as a memorable, glamorous, damaged and dangerous central character.

The Red Widow offers more than a murder mystery. It is also a hard-edged portrait of a newspaper industry confronting its own decline and of the journalists, executives and outsiders fighting for survival as the institutions around them begin to collapse.

For readers who enjoy sprawling crime stories, newsroom intrigue, international suspense, and mysteries in which nearly everyone has something to hide, The Red Widow delivers a journey from the corridors of American journalism to the dangerous waterways of Australia.

The Red Widow: A Story of Journalism, Treachery, Betrayal and Murder is available for readers seeking a high-stakes mystery thriller filled with journalism, conspiracy, crime, betrayal and international intrigue. Order your copy today on Amazon or Barnes & Noble and enter the dangerous world of the Red Widow.

About the Author

T. Castle“Tom” Furlong is an award-winning veteran journalist who spent 37 years on the front lines of American newspaper journalism, including a long career with the Los Angeles Times. From 1981 through 2008, Furlong distinguished himself as an enterprise and beat reporter covering many of the era's most significant economic and business stories. He also spent years as an editor overseeing political and national news coverage from across the United States. His decades inside major newsrooms gave him firsthand experience with the pressures, personalities, rivalries, triumphs and upheavals that defined American journalism during a period of dramatic change. That experience provides the authentic foundation for The Red Widow, a novel that combines his knowledge of the newspaper business with an expansive story of crime, deception and murder.