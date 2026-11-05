MENAFN - GetNews)Grace Care Services Announces Expanded Senior Home Care in Newburgh, IN, bringing dependable, personalized support to more local families. A smiling caregiver beside an older woman reflects the comfort and connection that care at home can provide Care Services has expanded senior home care in Newburgh, IN, helping Warrick County seniors remain at home with steady support. Founded in 2019, the agency offers experienced CNAs and nurses, free in-home assessments, same-day care starts, and flexible plans without long-term contracts. Care is available 24/7, including weekends and holidays. Serving the Evansville tri-state area, Grace Care Services provides more than 45,000 hours of care annually and has earned Provider of Choice honors.

Newburgh, IN - November 5, 2026 - Grace Care Services has expanded its senior home care in Newburgh, IN, giving more Warrick County families a local option for in-home support. The Evansville-area agency has served the tri-state region since 2019, and this expansion lets more older adults in Newburgh stay in the homes and neighborhoods they know while getting reliable, hands-on support.

“Newburgh families shouldn't have to wait weeks or settle for whoever is available when a parent needs help,” said Andrea Grace-Phillips, Owner and CEO of Grace Care Services.“We built this company on showing up quickly with caregivers who actually know what they're doing. Growing our presence here means more people in Newburgh get that same standard of care, close to home.”

Experience is one of the biggest advantages families get. Grace Care Services staffs its team with experienced CNAs and nurses who bring three to five years of practice to every visit. A free in-home assessment helps the team understand each senior's routine and needs before care begins, and the agency offers same-day start of care when a situation can't wait.

Flexibility matters just as much. Families choose a care plan that fits their schedule, with no long-term contracts tying them down. Support is available 24/7, 365 days a year, so care can cover an evening, a weekend, or a holiday without scrambling to find coverage.

The agency's track record in the region gives families good reason to trust the expansion. Grace Care Services provides more than 45,000 hours of care each year and has earned both“Provider of Choice” and“Employer of Choice” recognition. It serves as the exclusive on-site caregiving provider at Independence Village and is a local preferred provider for hospice agencies. Clients also fund a Caregiver Emergency Fund that supports the people delivering care, which speaks to how the company treats its team.

For more information on Grace Care Services or senior home care in Newburgh, I, visit.

About Grace Care Services:

Founded in 2019, Grace Care Services is a licensed, bonded, and insured home care agency serving the Evansville, IN, tri-state area, including Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, and Spencer counties. Led by Owner and CEO Andrea Grace-Phillips, ACC, the agency provides more than 45,000 hours of care each year through experienced CNAs and nurses, with same-day start of care and 24/7 availability.