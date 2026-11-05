Re-Released Children's Picture Book Fancy's Playground: A Gift From God Reminds Readers Across The Globe That We Share One Sky

MENAFN - GetNews) Inspired by author Nancy Mosher's poem "CREATIONS," this refreshed Christian picture book invites young readers to discover unity, faith, and wonder through nature-with an interactive audiobook adaptation expected by the end of the year.

LAKEVILLE, Ohio - November 5, 2026 - In a world where distance and differences often feel pronounced, author Nancy Mosher delivers a heartwarming, faith-filled reminder for young readers: no matter where on Earth we live, we all play under the exact same sky. Her republished children's picture book, Fancy's Playground: A Gift from God, offers families a peaceful journey through nature's daily rhythms while celebrating divine creation. Adding to the excitement, an interactive audiobook adaptation is currently in development and expected to release before the end of the year.

Fancy's Playground: A Gift from God introduces young readers to Fancy, a curious little girl who discovers that the Earth is a shared playground given by God to all children across the world. Through the daily rhythms of sunshine, clouds, stars, and nightfall, children learn that no matter where they live, they all share the exact same sky and divine creation.

Illustrated in vibrant full color by Maria Turney, the picture book captures the wonder of the outdoors through a child's eyes. Printed at the back of the book is Mosher's original poem, "CREATIONS"-the foundational inspiration for the story-offering parents, grandparents, and caregivers an extra layer of reflection to share during bedtime read-alouds.

To further engage young minds, the story is being expanded into an immersive, interactive audio experience expected to launch before year-end. This upcoming release will bring Fancy's story to life through dynamic soundscapes, guided participation, and auditory storytelling-making the message of faith and unity even more accessible for tactile and auditory learners.

"The book was directly inspired by the desire to remind children of their connection to nature, God, and each other," says Mosher. "Whether looking up at the morning sun or listening to the story come alive in a new way, every child on Earth is experiencing the same beautiful gift."

Fancy's Playground: A Gift from God is an ideal addition to home libraries, Sunday school classrooms, and Christian early-education settings, appealing to fans of nature-focused faith books by authors such as Matthew Paul Turner and Amy Parker.

About the Author

Nancy Mosher lives on a farm in Lakeville, Ohio, with her husband, Ron. Surrounded by the everyday beauty of rural life, her writing is directly inspired by the wonders she observes in nature.