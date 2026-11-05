As Clocks Fall Back, Mind Body Genes Founder Becca Roses Explains Why The Time Change Lands Differently From Person To Person

MENAFN - GetNews)Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when clocks in states that observe it moved back one hour, as federal law sets for the first Sunday of November. In the days since, Becca Roses, founder of the genetic wellness practice Mind Body Genes, says the change has been a useful reminder that the same hour on the clock lands on very different body clocks.

"An hour is an hour on the wall, but the body it lands on isn't standard issue," said Becca Roses. "Some people barely notice the change. Others feel out of step long after the clocks have moved, and they usually blame their own discipline when the real difference is how their sleep, light, and routine were set up going in."

Why the same hour lands unevenly

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine describes light and darkness as the most powerful timing cues for alertness and sleepiness in the human body, and notes that the spring and fall time changes can disrupt sleep schedules. The academy says the changes can be especially hard on people who already run short on sleep, including teenagers and night shift workers.

Light is not the only input. The National Institute of General Medical Sciences lists food intake, stress, physical activity, social environment, and temperature as further influences on circadian rhythms, which is part of why two people in the same house can respond to the same time change so differently.

"When the clock change throws someone off, I don't start with the clock," Roses said. "I start with their mornings, their caffeine, their evening light, and how much sleep they were getting before the change. One of those is usually already working against them."

What Roses suggests for the days after the change

Roses points people to the academy's own transition guidance rather than to anything proprietary, and she says it still helps anyone who feels out of step now that the clocks have moved. The academy's tips include shifting bedtime in steps of 15 to 20 minutes, moving mealtimes to match, and keeping light low until the target morning wake time. It advises adults to get at least seven hours of sleep before and after a time change, and the same steps, run in the other direction, are the plan for the next change in March.

She adds two habits of her own for the week after the change. The first is holding one wake time across the weekend, because a long lie-in pushes morning light later and makes Monday harder. The second is moving the last coffee of the day earlier, since MedlinePlus notes that caffeine's effects can last four to six hours.

A change many Americans would rather drop

The academy's position is that standard time, the setting clocks returned to on November 1, is best aligned with human circadian biology. Public opinion leans the same way. A Gallup poll conducted January 21 to 27, 2025 found that 54% of Americans say they are ready to do away with daylight saving time, 48% would prefer standard time year-round, and more than seven in 10 would prefer no clock changes each year.

The line Mind Body Genes draws

Roses advises anyone whose sleep is still poor well after the clocks have settled to see their physician. Mind Body Genes describes its own Blueprint as sitting "in the wellness optimization space," and its published guide states that the Blueprint is "not a replacement for your physician" ( ).

About Becca Roses

Becca Roses is the Founder and CEO of Mind Body Genes, an Advanced Certified Epigenetics and Human Performance Coach, and a lead educator in personalized genetics, epigenetics, and precision wellness. She is the creator of the Gene Queen Certification and has trained practitioners across the health and wellness space to confidently interpret genetic insights and translate complex genomic data into practical, personalized strategies for health, wellness, and human performance. Through Mind Body Genes, Becca is helping make personalized genetics more accessible, actionable, and applicable to everyday health.

About Mind Body Genes

Mind Body Genes is a genetic wellness practice founded by Becca Roses. It offers the MBG Genetic Blueprint assessment, one-to-one epigenetics coaching, and the Gene Queen Certification program for practitioners. Its stated approach is to cut through wellness noise with personalized, plain-language interpretation of what genetic and epigenetic information suggests about nutrition, stress, hormones, energy, recovery, and everyday wellness choices. More information is available at .