Good Life Pizza Co. Expands Pizza Catering In Phoenix East Valley With On-Site Pop-Up Pizzeria Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)“The best moments in life happen when people gather together. We want every host and guest to enjoy a slice of the Good Life," Tim Palmer, Founder of Good Life Pizza Co began with Tim Palmer and Shayleen Palmer's love of gathering family and friends around good food has grown into Good Life Pizza Co., a family-owned catering business serving the Phoenix East Valley. By setting up a pop-up pizzeria on-site, they bring handmade, Neapolitan-style pizza to weddings, private parties, corporate events, and community gatherings, allowing guests to watch their pizzas being prepared fresh on-site.

Phoenix, Arizona - November 5, 2026 - Good Life Pizza Co., a family-owned pizza catering business founded by Tim and Shayleen Palmer, brings an on-site pop-up pizzeria experience to events throughout the Phoenix East Valley. The service combines freshly prepared, Neapolitan-style pizza with an interactive setup where guests can watch the cooking process and, at many events, participate in making their own pizzas.

Designed for weddings, birthday parties, private gatherings, corporate events, and community celebrations, the mobile pizzeria offers an alternative to traditional event catering by making pizza preparation part of the gathering itself.

The idea grew from Tim Palmer's interest in pizza ovens, which began in 2020. As he learned more about fire-cooked pizza, he started making pizzas for family and friends. Before long, people were asking him to bring the experience to their own gatherings. What started as a hobby eventually became a family business, with Shayleen Palmer, their daughter Katie, and extended family helping bring the experience to events across the area.

“I like to call myself a 'social eater.' While I love food, it makes me even happier to share it with others. I've found that pizza is the perfect food for creating an experience and connecting with others while we make it together,” said Tim Palmer, founder of Good Life Pizza Co.

The experience goes beyond serving handmade pizza. Guests can stretch dough, create their own pizzas, or watch the preparation while learning more about the process. The mobile ovens and on-site cooking give guests something to gather around, making the food part of the occasion rather than just another item on the catering menu.

For the family behind the business, that interaction is an important part of the experience. The goal is to create a relaxed setting where guests can enjoy freshly made pizza, ask questions, participate in the process, and spend time together.

The service has also found a place in community gatherings. On September 22, 2026, a guest attending a business anniversary event in Mesa experienced a medical issue and received care from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department crew at Station 218. In gratitude to the first responders who assisted her, the guest arranged for Good Life Pizza Co. to bring its pizza-making experience to the crew.

The gesture gave the first responders an opportunity to share a meal together and enjoy something beyond a traditional catered lunch. It also demonstrated how the pop-up pizzeria experience can be adapted to different settings, from private celebrations to community appreciation events.

Whether serving a wedding, a corporate gathering, or a local community event, Good Life Pizza Co. brings mobile pizza catering, on-site preparation, and guest participation together in one experience. Freshly made pizza is at the center of the service, but the opportunity to connect around the food is what makes it distinctive.

About The Company Being Featured

Good Life Pizza Co. is a family-owned and operated pizza catering business founded by Tim Palmer and Shayleen Palmer. Serving the Phoenix East Valley, the company brings an on-site pop-up pizzeria to weddings, birthday parties, private gatherings, corporate events, and community celebrations. Its service features handmade, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared fresh on-site, with opportunities for guests to watch the process and participate in making their own pizzas.

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