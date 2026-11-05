Myworkbelt Founder Sree Kaluva Joins Small Business Association Of Michigan Board

MENAFN - GetNews)"After 20+ years with small business owners, I've seen political decisions quietly eat into their profits. Joining the SBAM board lets me bring that ripple effect to leaders' attention, helping Michigan small businesses survive and thrive." - Sree KaluvaSree Kaluva, founder of Royal Oak based Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc an IT department for small business and founder of field service platform MyWorkbelt, has joined the board of the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM), effective July 1, bringing 20 years of experience advising small and mid-sized businesses to the state's leading small business advocacy organization.

ROYAL OAK, Michigan - November 5, 2026 - Sree Kaluva, founder of Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc an IT department for small business and MyWorkbelt, a field service platform serving service-based businesses in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general contracting, has been named to the board of the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM). His term began on July 1.

Sree Kaluva ran service businesses for 20 years before founding MyWorkbelt working directly with small and mid-sized companies across Michigan. That work exposed a recurring problem: business owners could see their revenue clearly but couldn't see which individual jobs were profitable. MyWorkbelt was built to close that gap.

MyWorkbelt is a suitable platform that gives owners of service-based businesses a job-level view of estimated vs actual cost, so leadership can see, job by job, where materials or labor ran over budget instead of waiting until tax season to find out. Every MyWorkbelt account also includes a monthly one-on-one session with a dedicated Client Success Manager, who reviews that data with the owner and helps turn it into a decision, on pricing, staffing, or where to tighten up.

SBAM represents small businesses across Michigan on policy, advocacy, and resources, and its board includes owners and executives from a range of Michigan industries. Sree Kaluva's appointment brings a perspective grounded in two and a half decades of working alongside small business owners on the operational and financial problems that don't show up on a balance sheet until it's too late.

MyWorkbelt is headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee on every plan.

About MyWorkbelt

MyWorkbelt is a field service platform built for owner-operated service businesses in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general contracting. Its job-level cost tracking shows owners which jobs made money, and which lost it. Every account includes a monthly Growth Review with a dedicated Client Success Manager and integration with other business software platforms such as QuickBooks. MyWorkbelt was founded by Sree Kaluva, who spent 25 years in IT and business consulting with small, mid-sized, and large companies before building the platform. It is headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.