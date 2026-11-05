True Ledger Accounting Establishes Fixed Prahran Address To Strengthen Local Small Business Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prahran office of True Ledger Accounting"True Ledger Accounting establishes a fixed business address at 609/31 Grattan St, Prahran VIC 3181, reinforcing its commitment to providing CPA-led accounting, bookkeeping, BAS and payroll support for sole traders and local small businesses.

PRAHRAN, Victoria, Australia - November 5, 2026 - True Ledger Accounting, a Melbourne-based small business accounting practice, has established a fixed business address at 609/31 Grattan St, Prahran VIC 3181, marking a transition from its previous service-area business listing on Google Maps. The development reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to supporting Prahran's small business community through accessible accounting services, structured financial reporting and professional oversight.

The establishment of the Grattan Street address represents an important milestone in the company's local presence, providing an identifiable business location in a suburb known for its active retail, hospitality and professional services sectors. Having already supported businesses across Prahran and greater Melbourne, True Ledger Accounting is strengthening its connection to the area while maintaining its existing range of accounting and financial management services.

Prahran's commercial districts, including Chapel Street, Greville Street and the surrounding business precincts, are home to independent retailers, cafes, hospitality operators and professional service providers. These businesses frequently manage fluctuating revenue, supplier payments, staffing costs and ongoing tax obligations. From its newly established address at 609/31 Grattan St, True Ledger Accounting is reinforcing its focus on helping sole traders and local business owners maintain organised financial records, meet reporting requirements and understand their financial position throughout the year.

“Prahran has a diverse and active small business community, and we're committed to being a reliable accounting partner for local business owners,” said Jia Lee, CPA-Qualified Accountant at True Ledger Accounting.“Focusing in the Prahran area is an important step in strengthening our local presence and our connection with the businesses we serve. Our focus remains on providing practical, consistent accounting support that helps business owners stay on top of their finances, meet their obligations and make informed decisions as their businesses grow.”

True Ledger Accounting is led by Jia Lee, a CPA-qualified accountant with more than seven years of experience in bookkeeping, financial reporting, payroll, compliance and finance systems improvement. The company's approach combines professional accounting oversight with consistent monthly processes designed around the operational requirements of small and medium-sized businesses.

Its bookkeeping services help local businesses maintain current transaction records, reconcile accounts, organise invoices and address outstanding entries. This ongoing record management supports more reliable financial reporting while reducing the administrative pressure associated with delayed bookkeeping.

For businesses managing taxation obligations, True Ledger Accounting provides Business Activity Statement (BAS) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) support. These services focus on maintaining accurate records, reviewing transactions and organising financial information ahead of reporting and lodgement deadlines.

True Ledger Accounting works with established accounting software, including Xero, MYOB and QuickBooks. Its fixed monthly pricing model is designed to give business owners predictable accounting costs, with individual proposals prepared after reviewing each business's financial systems, transaction activity and reporting requirements.

With its fixed business address now established on Grattan Street in Prahran, the company continues to provide accounting support to surrounding areas, including South Yarra, Windsor and other Melbourne suburbs. The location strengthens True Ledger Accounting's established presence in Prahran while reflecting its ongoing commitment to the wider Melbourne business community.

Prahran business owners seeking bookkeeping, BAS, payroll or ongoing accounting assistance can learn more about True Ledger Accounting's services and submit an enquiry through the company's website.

More Information

To learn more about True Ledger Accounting and its accounting services for Prahran businesses, please visit.