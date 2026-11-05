Prosecutor General's Office Investigating Deaths Of 241 Ukrainians In Russian Captivity
The agency noted that these figures cover only deaths confirmed in the investigations concerned and do not include cases in proceedings overseen by prosecutors from regional prosecutor's offices.
Law enforcement officials are establishing the causes and circumstances of the deaths of Ukrainians held in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
In particular, investigators are examining possible cases of torture, ill-treatment, failure to provide necessary medical care and other violations of the laws and customs of war.
They are also separately investigating attacks on places where prisoners were held and cases of people dying while being transported.
In each case, investigators are establishing the circumstances of death, the conditions of detention and the individuals involved in possible war crimes.
As a result of the investigations, nine people have been notified of suspicion, indictments against three people have been sent to court, and one person has already been convicted.Read also: UN spox: 90% of Ukrainian prisoners tried in Russian courts face terrorism charges; 438 have died in captivity
The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes resulting in death).
Procedural supervision is being carried out by prosecutors from the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict at the Prosecutor General's Office.
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office
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