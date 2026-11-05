Rubio, Anwar Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation Under US-Malaysia CSP

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (NNN) -- United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have discussed ways to expand economic cooperation under the upgraded Malaysia-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The discussion took place during a telephone conversation between the two on Thursday, according to a readout issued by the US Department of State.

The department said the conversation included opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation through secure, cutting-edge American technology.

Malaysia and the US elevated their bilateral relations from a Comprehensive Partnership to a CSP on Oct 26, 2025, during a meeting between Anwar and President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur.

The upgrade marked a new phase in bilateral cooperation, covering trade and investment, advanced technology, defence and security, energy security, regional peace and stability, and people-to-people ties.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and the US increased by 25.7 per cent to RM235.19 billion in the first six months of 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year.

--NNN