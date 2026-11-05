UNIFIL To Begin Withdrawal From Lebanon In January

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIRUT, Nov 6 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will begin withdrawing from Lebanon after its mandate expires on Dec 31, 2026, the mission said on Thursday, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2790, reported Xinhua.

Until the end of its mandate, UNIFIL will continue its daily operations across southern Lebanon, including monitoring and reporting developments, supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and facilitating humanitarian missions, the mission said in a post on the social media platform X.

The UN Security Council is considering arrangements for the period following the mission's departure, it added.

The announcement comes as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and other officials have called on the international community to maintain UNIFIL's presence, warning of potential security gaps in southern Lebanon following its withdrawal.

UNIFIL has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978. Its mandate was extended for a final time until Dec 31, 2026, under Resolution 2790, adopted in August 2025.

--NNN-XINHUA