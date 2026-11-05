Dominica International Airport Project Plunged Into High-Stakes Arbitration

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Formal arbitration hearings between MMCD and the Commonwealth of Dominica started on November 5, 2026.

By Caribbean News Global

DOMINICA / USA – F ormal arbitration hearings between Montreal Management Consultants Development Ltd, (MMCD) and the government of Dominica started on November 5, 2026, bringing structural transparency, risk management, and contractual resolution to the forefront of Dominica's new international airport project in Wesley, Dominica, worth over USD 450 million.

The arbitration proceedings between MMCD and the Commonwealth of Dominica are ongoing, notwithstanding previous reaction in Dominica, non-informed silos and in the understanding of Dominica News Online – Saturday, May 23, 2026, headlined MMC Development says reported legal dispute with Dominica gov't false, determined to see airport complete. Likewise, Q95FM Caribbean Radio headlined: MMCD denied reports alleging legal action or arbitration against the Government of Dominica.

The conflict

Progress on the ground

Despite the legal turbulence, the government insists that construction continues to move forward. During his independence address on November 3, 2026, prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirmed that the Wesley International Airport project is on track to open in the first quarter of 2028.

Prime minister Skerrit emphasised that more than 400 Dominican workers are currently employed on-site and encouraged local citizens to submit expressions of interest for upcoming tourism and business services associated with the airport. The prime minister stressed that all operational procedures continue to adhere to established guidelines.

Key highlights and timeline



March 30, 2026, CNG MMC Development Ltd build back better

March 30, 2026: 'MMCD has initiated formal arbitration proceedings against the Government of Dominica.' In the interview, Cal Murad, project director of MMCD, said: “This is not a decision we made lightly - arbitration is the last resort, and our arrival here reflects the seriousness of the issues at hand.”

May 11, 2026, CNG questioned: ' Will ongoing arbitration proceedings against the government of Dominica derail the Airport Project ' – with explanations on the risk factors, inherent risk of the project and the need for enhanced transparency.

May 22, 2026, MMCD confirmed:“No legal proceedings or arbitrations are CURRENTLY in effect against the government of Dominica.”

June 11, 2026: ' Dominica's International Airport Project making steady progress, says PM Skerrit '

Prime Minister Skerrit also emphasised that all operations are being conducted in accordance with established guidelines.

June 20, 2026, Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) published:“ Dominica Airport project and government faces renewed arbitration and injunctions, sources say,” - and -“MMCD - Government of Dominica at loggerheads over Airport Project.” Dominica's Airport Project is structured and mainly financed in partnership with Montreal Management Consultants Development Ltd (MMCD), the airport's developer, and the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program ( CBI As formal arbitration proceedings move forward, stakeholders across the region are watching closely to see whether the legal dispute will impact the timeline of one of Dominica's most ambitious national development initiatives. Watch this space for updates.

The dispute first drew public scrutiny following Caribbean News Global (CNG)