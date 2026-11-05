Cuba Slams Stepped-Up US Sanctions At Ibero-American Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Havana, Nov 6 (IANS) Cuba denounced the United States over its intensified sanctions against the island, including what it described as an energy blockade, at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Spain's Madrid.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on social media that Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez addressed the summit, held from November 4 to 5, denouncing the expanded US sanctions, which also target individuals and companies seeking to do business with Cuba.

According to Diaz-Canel, Rodriguez reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to Ibero-American cooperation based on equality, sovereignty and mutual respect, and in line with the national priorities of countries in the region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In his address, Rodriguez stressed the importance of advancing joint projects, sharing knowledge and pursuing common solutions to promote sustainable development.

Over the past 10 months, Rodriguez said, Cubans have endured an unprecedented tightening of the US trade embargo, an energy blockade tantamount to a naval blockade, and secondary sanctions targeting individuals and organisations seeking to trade with the island.

"The United States has pushed its obsessive war of economic strangulation against Cuba to inhumane levels of collective punishment," the foreign minister said.

He called for action, in line with the founding principles of the Ibero-American Community, to counter arbitrary sanctions and the abuse of power.

Rodriguez also reiterated Cuba's commitment to strengthening Ibero-American cooperation during Honduras' tenure as the bloc's pro tempore secretariat.

"At the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the unprecedented reinforcement of the #blocko, the imposition of the energy siege, and the application of secondary sanctions on individuals or entities that establish commercial relations with Cuba," Miguel Diaz-Canel posted on X.

"He reaffirmed our country's commitment to Ibero-American cooperation, under conditions of equality, sovereignty, mutual respect, and in line with the national priorities of the Ibero-American countries," he added.

Rodriguez also took to X to condemn the US' sanctions against Cuba.

"We denounce that over the past 10 months, the Cuban people have suffered an unprecedented reinforcement of the U.S. economic blockade, the imposition of an energy siege equivalent to a naval blockade, and the application of secondary sanctions on individuals or entities that establish commercial relations with Cuba. The United States has taken its obsessive war of economic strangulation against Cuba to inhuman limits of collective punishment," Rodriguez posted on X.