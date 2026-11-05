Diwali 2026: 5 Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds On Instant Delivery Apps

Missed out on your Diwali shopping this year due to a jam-packed schedule? Worry not, we bring you some last-minute finds on Instant Delivery Apps to amp up your Diwali decor. Keep scrolling!

We all love the feeling of love and light all around our homes when the festive eve of the homes when the festive eve of Diwali season comes to our doorsteps. However, amid a million things to do, you missed out on finding some cozy decor pieces, so worry not. Let these instant delivery apps impress you!

The 12-Piece Matki Shaped Diya Set is available for Rs 209 on Blinkit. Ideal for a balcony, pooja corner or rangoli.

Go for a ready-made rangoli instead, grab a packet of colors and create a simple geometrical design around your diyas. Aravi Rangoli Colors @ ₹69 at Blinkit

Yellow/orange artificial marigold garlands are among the cheapest ways to make a doorway or balcony festive. Blinkit has 2-piece options starting at Rs 52.

You can easily find pairs or single unit of scented, beautiful candles for decorating your home on Blinkit and Zepto.

Parax 1.75 m LED connector Price Rs 129 Pair with your existing decorative lights to illuminate a balcony, window or entrance.