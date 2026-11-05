Mike Hussey To Join Australian Men's Team Coaching Group Ahead Of Key Campaigns

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) Former Australia batter Mike Hussey will join Andrew McDonald's Australian coaching group as a consultant coach across key ICC tournaments and series over the next few years.

Hussey brings a wealth of international experience having represented Australia in more than 300 matches across all formats.

He has subsequently grown a coaching portfolio with Australia and England, including being part of their 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory, the IPL and The Hundred.

"Former Australian batter Mike Hussey will act as a consultant coach to the Australian men's team for the 2027 Ashes and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a T20 advisor for the 2028 LA Olympics and ICC T20 Men's World Cup cycle," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period.”

Hussey will also provide coaching assistance during the upcoming T20I series against England and preparation leading into the Test series against New Zealand, as he has done in recent Australian summers.

His T20 advisor role will see him provide T20 specific expertise and focus across a range of areas including campaign strategies, opposition insights, player scouting and performance.

Hussey's stint with Australia will commence with this month's white-ball ODI and T20I series against England at home and the 51-year-old is looking forward to getting started.

“I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said.

“With a heavy schedule of Test cricket over the coming 12 months Mike will work closely with team management, coaches and selectors to provide additional T20 support during this time,” he added.

Head Coach Andrew McDonald said,“Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players.

“Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person.”