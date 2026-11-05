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Sheikh Abdullah, Iran FM Discuss Diplomatic Efforts For Stability

Sheikh Abdullah, Iran FM Discuss Diplomatic Efforts For Stability


Date: 2026-11-05 11:24:56

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi on Thursday
    By: WAM

    Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    During the call, the two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments.

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    Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of de-escalation and advancing diplomatic efforts in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

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Khaleej Times

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