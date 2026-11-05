Historic Youth Olympics Gold For UAE's Riyan Malhan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's teen sensation Riyan Malhan added a new chapter to the country's badminton history by winning the gold medal at the ongoing Youth Olympics in Dakar on Thursday.

The 16-year-old beat France's Mady Sow 21-17, 21-18 in the final to clinch the first-ever gold medal for the UAE at the Youth Olympics.

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Riyan's Youth Olympic triumph came just over a month after he had made history by winning the singles gold medal at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships 2026 in Chengdu, China.

At the Youth Olympics, Riyan won his group-stage games against opponents from Sweden, Greece and Malaysia before winning his quarter-final against Thailand and the semifinal against China.

Riyan, who was born to Indian parents in Dubai, was over the moon after the stunning win in Dakar.

“It feels very special, and honestly, I'm grateful to have had these opportunities," Riyan told the Khaleej Times on Thursday.

"Winning at the Asian Championships and now at the Youth Olympic Games are two moments I will always remember. Both experiences have taught me a lot, and none of it would have been possible without my family, coaches and everyone who has been there for me.

"I'm just happy that I could make the UAE proud, and I hope to keep learning, working hard and doing better in the future."

The UAE Badminton Federation also paid a glowing tribute to the youngster.

"An incredible journey to the top of the podium, winning all six matches without dropping a single game," the federation wrote on its Instagram page.

"A remarkable achievement built on dedication, discipline, hard work and determination. Congratulations to Riyan, his coaches, the entire support team and everyone who contributed to this historic success. A golden moment for Riyan. A proud moment for Team UAE. A new chapter for UAE badminton!"

Riyan also reached the pre-quarter-finals of the Junior World Badminton Championships last month in singles.

In the team event at the same tournament, Riyan played a key role in the UAE achieving its best-ever finish - sixth position - as the Emirati team pulled off a shock win over Asian giants India.

The rising star is reaping the fruits of the grassroots development programmes launched by the UAE Badminton Federation.

“I think it's a really good feeling, especially because this has not happened before for a country like the UAE,” Riyan had said after winning the Asian Championships gold.

“But now I feel the UAE is coming a long way, especially in this sport. Even in 2024 in Chengdu, at the same place, I got a bronze medal in the Under-15 category, and that was history as well for the UAE."

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