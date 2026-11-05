Qatar Reads-QLC Leadership Session Broadens Horizons

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Reads, an initiative of Qatar National Library, and the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) brought together more than 128 participants from various public and private sector organisations in Qatar yesterday for their second annual leadership session, titled“Leadership Insights from Mostafa Saadeq al-Rafe'ie's Wahi al-Qalam.”

Held at Qatar National Library, the session built on the inaugural gathering held last year and once again brought together participants in QLC's leadership programmes, including the Executive Leadership Programme, the two Government Leadership programmes and the Future Leaders Programme. Discussions explored reading as a cornerstone of leadership, cultural engagement and community development.

Speakers examined the role of literature in revealing the depths of human character and how sustained reading can equip leaders to navigate complex challenges with clarity, understanding and sound judgment. Their discussions drew on Wahi Al-Qalam, selected this year as part of the“One Book, One Community” campaign.

In his keynote address, HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, said leadership is fundamentally a series of decisions, and the quality of those decisions depended on the depth of thought of those making them.

He explained that literature, the arts and history broaden leaders' horizons, refine their judgment and remind them of the human dimension behind every choice. In Wahi Al-Qalam, Al-Rafe'ie'i demonstrates how words reveal the true nature of character, he said, emphasising Qatar National Library's belief that culture is not merely an addition to leadership but one of its fundamental pillars.

For his part, QLC General Manager Abdullah Mohammed Khalifa al-Binali said outstanding leaders were avid readers and that reading strengthened their ability to lead with awareness and a clear vision. He added that the partnership with Qatar Reads for the second consecutive year reflected a shared commitment to preparing leaders for the future.

He noted that future leaders embrace lifelong learning, broaden their knowledge and explore opportunities across different sectors. Reading, he said, develops critical and creative thinking and strengthens the ability to make well-informed decisions, enabling leaders to move beyond conventional thinking and drive positive, sustainable change in support of Qatar's future aspirations.

Meanwhile, Director of Research and Education Policy at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), Selma Talha-Jebril, shared her experience of more than 15 years in leading international education programmes, policy initiatives and research partnerships.

Head of Safeguarding and Wellbeing at Qatar Foundation's Inclusion and Wellbeing Department, Sheikha Al Jawhara al-Thani, discussed lifelong learning and the impact of reading on leadership. She presented reading as a tool that helps leaders navigate workplace challenges while providing an opportunity to cultivate understanding and reflection.

Mounes Mheidat, National Curriculum Support Coordinator at Qatar Foundation and a contributor to the“One Book, One Community” campaign, delivered a session titled“Wahi al-Qalam: How Literature Reveals the True Character of a Leader.” He explored leadership lessons drawn from the essays of the late Mustafa Sadiq al-Rafe'ie'i.

Qatar Reads Qatar National Library Qatar Leadership Centre