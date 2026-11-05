Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) Corporate Presentation - Outlines NAL Operating Performance And Staged Expansion Plans
Corporate Presentation - Outlines NAL Operating Performance and Staged Expansion Plans Brisbane, Nov 6, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Elevra Lithium Ltd (ASX:ELV ) (NASDAQ:ELVR ) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) has outlined operating performance at North American Lithium (NAL), its phased expansion plans and its strategy for a diversified, market-linked and flexible sales portfolio in its November 2026 presentation.
NAL produced 54,907 dmt of spodumene concentrate and sold 58,134 dmt in Q1 FY27. Unit operating cost sold was US$780 / dmt sold, down 14% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher sales volumes and lower processing costs. Recovery was 70%, in line with Q4FY26.
Operations and Expansion
Elevra reported record ore mined of 466kt and mill throughput of 365kt.
Its operating priorities for the next 18 months include production and cost optimisation, continued mill utilisation and throughput improvement, recovery optimisation and logistics cost reduction.
The completed NAL Expansion Pre-Feasibility Study, released on 7 September 2026, outlines a phased expansion targeting capacity growth from 199ktpa to approximately 373ktpa. The presentation describes the phased expansion as fully funded.
Stage 1 involves optimisation of the existing 4,500tpd circuit, including upgrades to milling, desliming, magnetic separation, flotation and dewatering.
Stage 2 proposes increasing milling throughput to 6,500tpd through a second grinding circuit and expanded magnetic separation and flotation capacity.
Stage 3 proposes replacing temporary contract crushing with a permanent crushing circuit, repurposing the existing crusher as a dedicated ore-sorting facility and installing XRT ore sorters.
The indicative targets are Mid CY27 for Stage 1, Mid CY28 for Stage 2 and Mid CY29 for Stage 3. These dates are Elevra's current targets.
The presentation identifies Stage 1 operations as being within the existing 4,500tpd milling permit. Stage 2 requires permitting to align mining and milling capacity to 6,500tpd and for TSF infrastructure. Stage 3 requires additional approvals for expanded mine, TSF and waste rock infrastructure.
Supply Agreements and Growth Projects
The presentation includes the binding LG Energy Solution supply agreement disclosed on 8 October 2026, covering 240,000 dmt over 3 years. Pricing is market-linked and adjusted for lithium content.
It also includes the binding Mangrove Lithium agreement disclosed on 21 August 2026, with an initial term plus renewal of 7 + 7 years. The agreement has a price floor above expected production cost and no ceiling. It is conditional upon Mangrove achieving a positive final investment decision by 31 December 2028.
At Moblan, in which Elevra holds 60%, the company is undertaking an updated Scoping Study to assess the optimal development scale. The study is due in Q4 CY26.
Through its May 2026 Strategic Financing Package, Elevra secured funds for Moblan pre-development activities through to a final investment decision.
The pre-FID activities include baseline environmental studies, permitting, hydrogeological and geotechnical drilling, further metallurgical sampling and test work, and review and update of the 2024 Definitive Feasibility Study.
Financial Position and Funding
Elevra reported Q1 FY27 revenue of US$74 million and cash of US$319 million at 30 September 2026.
The sale of all rights and interests in Ewoyaa, including offtake rights, to Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt completed on 26 October 2026 following Ghanaian government approvals.
Cash consideration was approximately US$71m before fees and taxes. Proceeds were received after quarter-end and are not included in the 30 September 2026 cash balance.
*To view the Company Presentation, please visit:
Editorial Note:
This media release has been independently prepared by ABN Newswire editorial staff based on Elevra Lithium Company Presentation November 2026. It is intended as an editorial summary of information disclosed in that presentation and should be read in conjunction with Elevra Lithium's full ASX announcement. All financial, operational and post-reporting-period information in this editorial has been sourced from the Company's report.
About Elevra Lithium Limited
Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
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