Defense Stocks Wrap Up November 5, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on defense stocks trading on for Thursday November 5th.

Defense stocks fell today after Democrats gained legislative control in the midterm elections, inciting Wall Street to reactively re-price the aerospace and defense sector on expectations of a sharp pullback from the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion FY 2027 military budget toward the House's roughly $1.15 trillion baseline.

Looking long- term versus short- term emotional headlines following the election, both Democrats and Republicans are big spenders in defense and that will probably not change. Defense stocks thrive no matter who is in power.

Defense shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) closed down at 289.41 -14.58(-4.80%). This pull back was reflective of the sector as the company had seen big gains recently on their news.

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense and autonomous systems closed down with the sector, ending at 1.6100-0.2900. The company issued news today reporting on its dual-use technology strategy, under which technologies being developed for defense applications may also support potential commercial opportunities in infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, aviation and industrial automation.

Key Takeaways

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) highlighted a dual-use strategy under which technologies developed for defense may also support potential commercial opportunities in infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, aviation and industrial automation.

Its wholly owned Solar Drone business is developing aerial-maintenance solutions for solar and agri-PV cleaning, facility washing and canopy or vertical spraying.

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Martin ( href="">NYSE: LM ) fell closing at $576.16 -18.88 (-3.17%) with signs of gains in the after-market trading up at 577.54 +1.38 (+0.24%).

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) closed mostly flat at 525.25 -0.10 (-0.02%).

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) ended trading at 191.88 -6.55 (-3.30%).

On November 3rd RTX reported it had been awarded a phase one contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop an all-optical processing system for the Photonic Integrated Circuit Architectures for Scalable System Objectives, or PICASSO, program.

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will design and demonstrate new photonic circuit technology that uses light rather than electricity to process signals. This means operators can detect threats sooner, respond more quickly and maintain better situational awareness in contested environments.

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General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD ) closed at 356.35 -8.52 (-2.34%),

AI Defense stock Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR ) got hit from both AI and defense fears and closed down at 154.99 -16.71 (-9.73%).

Canadian defense stock CAE Inc. (TSX: CAE ), a global leader in military flight simulation, pilot training, and mission support for air forces,.closed down as well at $37.50 -0.52 (-1.37%)

The proposed spending pullback marks a notable shift from the multi-year nominal spending increases seen under both the Trump and Biden administrations when budgets climbed from roughly $600-700 billion early in Trump's first term into the $800+ billion range under Biden, driven by great-power competition-leaving investors reassessing the sector's growth trajectory after years of relatively steady expansion.

Investorideas says follow the real money not the short term headlines - this sector will bounce back. Sadly there is always another war.

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