Costway Australia Kicks Off Black Friday 2026 Early With Up To 13% Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shop early with up to 13% off from 2 to 25 November, or unlock up to 15% off during the main Black Friday sale from 26 to 30 November.

Victoria, Australia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday savings are arriving early at Costway Australia! Starting 2 November, the retailer is bringing shoppers a month of exciting deals on home, outdoor and Christmas essentials.







The campaign kicks off with an early sale from 2 to 25 November, offering a base 8% discount that can reach 13% off through promotional rewards. From 26 to 30 November, the main Black Friday sale takes savings even further, with a 10% base discount that can increase to 15% off.

Whether you're keen to get Christmas shopping sorted early or prefer to wait for bigger discounts, Costway offers two ways to make the most of Black Friday.

Unlock Bigger Black Friday Savings with Six Simple Tasks

A little extra effort can unlock bigger rewards! Costway's Black Friday campaign lets shoppers boost their discounts by an additional 5 percentage points through six easy activities:



Create an account or log in (+1%) to secure promotional rewards.

Sign up for SMS alerts (+1%) to stay informed about exclusive offers.

Download the Costway app (+1%) for convenient shopping and order tracking.

Share the Black Friday sale page on social media (+1%) to spread the word about Costway's latest deals.

Explore the Black Friday deals page (+0.5%) by browsing for more than 20 seconds. Add a product to your cart (+0.5%) while planning your next purchase.

Unlock your rewards early, save more later! Once you've completed the tasks during the early sale, there's no need to repeat them during the main event if you log in with the same Costway account. Your completed tasks carry over, so you can take advantage of the higher base discount when it begins.







Shop Early for Convenience or Wait for Bigger Savings

Getting a head start on Black Friday shopping has its advantages, especially with Christmas and summer celebrations approaching.

Shopping during the early sale gives you more time to organise deliveries, prepare your home and tick gifts off your Christmas list before the busiest shopping period. Whether you're setting up outdoor furniture for holiday gatherings or choosing presents for loved ones, planning ahead can make festive preparations feel easier.

If saving as much as possible is your priority, the main Black Friday sale lets you enjoy bigger discounts. You can complete your reward tasks early and return when the main event begins, without having to start over.

The choice is yours: shop sooner for peace of mind or wait for bigger savings.

Get Summer-Ready with Outdoor Essentials

Summer entertaining starts with the right outdoor setup. From relaxed weekend barbecues to Christmas lunches in the backyard, Costway offers practical ways to make outdoor spaces more inviting.

Explore outdoor dining sets, comfortable lounge furniture, gazebos and garden accessories to create a welcoming setting for family and friends. Whether you're updating a spacious backyard or making the most of a compact balcony, it's a great chance to get ready for the sunny days ahead.

Make Christmas Shopping Easier and More Exciting

Why leave festive preparations until the last minute? Costway's Black Friday campaign brings together Christmas decorations and gift ideas to help you get ready for the celebrations.

Create a festive atmosphere with artificial Christmas trees, pre-lit designs and seasonal decorations. From space-saving trees to statement centrepieces, there are options to suit different homes and decorating styles.

For the little ones, discover play kitchens, ride-on cars, outdoor play equipment and imaginative playsets. Getting started early gives you more time to compare options, find thoughtful gifts and look forward to Christmas morning.







Refresh Your Home for the Summer Season

Black Friday is also an opportunity to give your home a fresh look before the new year.

Whether you're updating your living room, organising a bedroom or making better use of a smaller space, Costway offers indoor furniture, storage solutions and household essentials for everyday living.

From practical storage furniture to comfortable furnishings, explore ways to refresh your space ahead of the holiday season.

Start Your Black Friday Shopping with Costway Australia

Ready to tick off your Christmas list, prepare for summer entertaining or refresh your home?

Visit the Costway Australia Black Friday Sale Page

All prices are displayed in Australian dollars (AUD). Discounts and promotional rewards are subject to product eligibility, availability and the terms and conditions published on the official website. Delivery times vary by product and destination.

About Costway Australia

Costway is an online retailer offering a wide range of products for homes, families and everyday living. Its selection includes indoor and outdoor furniture, home appliances, garden equipment, children's toys and seasonal decorations.

Through its online shopping platform, Costway helps Australian households discover practical products for everyday comfort, family activities and seasonal celebrations.

For more information, visit Costway Australia.

CONTACT: Emma Dai,...