Punjab Records 2,787 Stubble-Burning Cases, Imposes Rs 46.10 Lakh In Fines

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Nov 6 (IANS) Punjab has recorded 2,787 incidents of stubble burning so far this season, with authorities imposing environmental compensation of Rs 46.10 lakh and registering 710 FIRs, according to the latest report released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The report, covering monitoring and enforcement action up to November 5, stated that field inspections were conducted at 2,194 locations out of the total reported incidents. Stubble burning was confirmed at 994 locations.

According to the report, environmental compensation (EC) was imposed in 914 cases, amounting to a total of Rs 46.10 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 24.85 lakh has been recovered so far.

Additionally, 710 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with stubble-burning incidents. Red entries have also been made in revenue records in 829 cases.

Among the districts, Tarn Taran recorded the highest number of stubble-burning incidents at 586. Field inspections were conducted at 553 locations, with burning confirmed at 294 places.

Ferozepur followed with 361 incidents, while Sangrur reported 240, Amritsar 221 and Bathinda 216 cases.

In Ferozepur, stubble burning was confirmed at 163 locations, while 49 locations in Sangrur were found to have witnessed such incidents.

In Patiala district, 156 stubble-burning incidents were reported. Field inspections were done at 103 locations, with agricultural residue burning confirmed at 59 places.

Environmental compensation was imposed in 42 cases, amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh, of which Rs 70,000 has been recovered.

The district also recorded 27 FIRs in connection with stubble burning, while red entries were made in revenue records in 16 cases. Authorities issued 25 warning notices in the district.

The PPCB report stated that the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab stood at 32.87096 lakh hectares. By November 5, harvesting had been completed across 87.60 per cent of the cultivated area.

Across the state, 786 warning or show-cause notices have been issued. The report also mentioned that prosecution proceedings have been initiated against the concerned officials in 18 cases.

The figures indicate that despite enforcement measures, including field inspections, environmental penalties, FIRs and red entries in revenue records, stubble-burning incidents continue to be reported across several districts of Punjab.