Intisar De Monlau Makes Triumphant Return With Qetaifan Cup Victory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wathnan Racing's Intisar De Monlau made a spectacular return to the track, producing a brilliant late surge to claim the Qetaifan Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Thursday.

The five-year-old grey mare secured an impressive 13⁄4-length victory in the 1400m Purebred Arabian Conditions contest for horses aged three and above. The Class 2 event attracted a competitive field of 12 runners, but Intisar De Monlau proved too strong in the closing stages with a decisive finishing burst.

The victory also highlighted a memorable meeting for trainer Alban de Mieulle, who completed a double, while jockey Soufiane Saadi enjoyed an outstanding treble to bring the day's action to a successful conclusion.

Jenkille Hipolyte, ridden by Alberto Sanna, finished second for owner-trainer Osama al-Dafea, while Lueur De Faust claimed third place, just a quarter of a length further behind. The latter represented owner Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari, trainer Hamad al-Jehani and jockey Arnaud De Lepine.

Intisar De Monlau's latest triumph further underlined her credentials as one of the most consistent performers in the Purebred Arabian division. Prior to her latest break, the grey mare had finished in the first two places in each of her previous five starts, with her most recent appearance coming in February 2026.

That impressive run included a notable Group 2 success in the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup in January, further establishing her class and competitive ability.

Returning to action at Al Rayyan, Intisar De Monlau showed no signs of losing her winning touch, delivering a powerful late challenge to secure another prestigious victory for Wathnan Racing and announce her return in emphatic fashion.

France Galop President Guillaume de Saint-Seine presented the Qetaifan Cup, accompanied by QREC Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah.

Saadi also guided Tuyoof and Don Pacifico to victory in the 1600m Thoroughbred Maiden for three-year-olds and the 1400m Thoroughbred Novice for three-year-old+, respectively.

Earlier, Al Nasr Al Washeek also made a winning return to action with a determined front-running display in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Handicap (45-70) for three-year-old+, a Class 3 contest featuring eight runners.

The seven-year-old bay gelding, who had finished runner-up on his final appearance last season, went one better on his seasonal reappearance, scoring by one length for Injaaz Stud, trainer Jihad El Ahmad and jockey Alberto Sanna.

RESULTS

8th Al Uqda Race Meeting in Al Rayyan - Qetaifan Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Qetaifan Cup, Purebred Arabian Conditions

Intisar De Monlau, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

2 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 45-70

Al Nasr Al Washeek, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95

Prodigious Blue, Rashid al-Jehani, Patrick Cosgrave

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85, 3yo+, 1200m

Tulaitila, Hamad al-Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

5 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-70

Atlantic War, Alban de Mieulle, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri

6 - Thoroughbred Novice

Don Pacifico, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

7 - Thoroughbred Maiden, 3yos, 1600m

Tuyoof, Hamad al-Jehani, Soufiane Saadi

8 - Thoroughbred Maiden, 3-6yo, 2000m

Deira Storm, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Patrick Cosgrave

Wathnan Racing Intisar De Monlau Qetaifan Cup