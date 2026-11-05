Massive Fire Erupts At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, No Casualties

Gaffar Market Fire Incident

Hours after a massive fire broke out at a shop in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, North West Delhi, MP Yogendra Chandolia reached the spot to assess the situation and called it a "very unfortunate incident" with loss of property but no casualties. The shop was located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, fire service officials said. The fire is under control. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

Official Response and Investigation

"During the festive season, this time is considered very important for every person. Our government will certainly discuss compensation in this matter, and an investigation will also be conducted into the cause of the fire," Chandolia told ANI. He praised the fire department for preventing the blaze from spreading beyond "two, three or four buildings." "If the fire tenders had not arrived on time and the administration had not been present, the damage could have been much greater," he added.

Fire Department's Assessment

Deputy Chief Fire Officer MK Chattopadhyay said that the building does not seem to have proper ventilation. "The building does not have proper ventilation. There is only a single staircase, and each floor has approximately 14–15 shops. We are trying to extinguish the fire. The heat is extremely intense. Our personnel are engaged in the operation," he told ANI. He added that the building has a basement, a ground floor and three upper floors (G+3). The basement is safe. The fire started in one or two shops on the ground floor and then spread to the upper floors. There were mobile accessories and crockery shops in the building. So far, we have not received any information about casualties. We will conduct a search once the fire has been extinguished," Chattopadhyay added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)