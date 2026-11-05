Delhi Cop Traces 119 Missing Kids In A Year, Eligible For Promotion

Outstanding Achievement by Delhi Police Officer

In a remarkable achievement, Delhi Police Head Constable Chanchal, posted at Jaitpur Police Station, has traced and reunited 119 missing children with their families in one year, including 41 children below the age of 14, making her eligible for an out-of-turn promotion under the Delhi Police Standing Order 2024. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East District, Utkarsh said that Chanchal had done outstanding work from November last year until now by tracing the missing children and reuniting them with their families. The operation covered nearly seven to eight states across the country.

"Head Constable Chanchal is currently posted at Jaitpur Police Station in South-East District. From November last year until now, she has done an outstanding job by tracing and reuniting 119 missing children with their families in one year. Out of these, 41 children were below the age of 14, and the youngest was around three years old," DCP Utkarsh told ANI. He further explained that under the Delhi Police Standing Order 2024, police personnel who trace at least 80 missing children in a year, including 40 children below the age of 14, become eligible for an out-of-turn promotion.

Promotion Criteria and Motivation

"Chanchal has successfully fulfilled these criteria and is now eligible for the same. The operation covered nearly 7–8 states across India," he added. Speaking to ANI about her motivation, Head Constable Chanchal said that witnessing the distress of parents whose children had gone missing inspired her to take up the responsibility of tracing them and reuniting them with their families.

"For the past one-and-a-half years, I have been posted at Jaitpur Police Station. When I joined here, I noticed the pain and helplessness of parents whose children had gone missing. Being a mother myself, I could understand their emotions. I have an eight-year-old daughter, and I felt deeply connected to their suffering. This inspired me to take up the responsibility of tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families," she said. Chanchal said that the support and guidance of her Station House Officer (SHO), senior officers and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) played an important role in her efforts, particularly in providing technical assistance and information.

"With the support and guidance of my SHO, senior officers and the DCP, I started working on missing persons cases. Their constant support, especially in providing technical assistance and information, helped me achieve my goal. In just one year, I successfully traced and reunited 119 missing children with their families, including children found in Jharkhand, Bihar and other parts of the country," she added.

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