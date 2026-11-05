Sri Lanka Joins Bhutan, Maldives And Nepal In Promoting South Asian Tourism At Joint Event In Brussels

Sri Lanka joined Bhutan, the Maldives and Nepal at a tourism event in Brussels on 29 October 2026, promoting the four countries' attractions to European officials and travel industry representatives.

The second edition of“From Mountain Peaks to Coastal Shores” took place at De Warande Club. More than 100 people attended, including European Union officials, diplomats, tourism and media professionals and invited guests from Belgium, according to Sri Lanka's Embassy in Belgium.

The four embassies organised the programme around destinations ranging from the Himalayan landscapes of Bhutan and Nepal to the coastal attractions of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Presentations covered cultural heritage, natural attractions, travel experiences and trade opportunities, with an emphasis on sustainable and responsible tourism.

Dominic Porter, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, attended as guest of honour. He highlighted tourism's role in employment, cultural exchanges, environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Porter also outlined EU support for local businesses, heritage preservation and sustainable tourism practices in the four countries.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Belgium, Chandana Weerasena, referred to the country's historical name, Serendib, while presenting its landscapes, wildlife, cultural heritage, food and adventure tourism opportunities. He also spoke about Sri Lanka's commitment to peace and stability.

Nepal's Ambassador Sewa Lamsal, Bhutan's Ambassador Tshoki Choden and Maldives Ambassador-designate Fathimath Dhiyana Saeed presented their countries' attractions and encouraged European travellers to explore South Asia.

Traditional dance and musical performances accompanied displays of handicrafts, local products and tourism brochures. Promotional videos and tourism information were available, while food and beverages introduced participants to the cuisines of the four countries.

Sri Lanka's participation was supported through the Economic Diplomacy Programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism. The gathering also provided opportunities for engagement with Belgian stakeholders and tourism representatives.